Simone Biles makes special appearance at LSU Gymnastics as the Tigers clinch sixth SEC title with record score

On March 22, 2025, Simone Biles visited the LSU gymnastics training facility after the team won their second consecutive SEC Championship with a score of 198.200. The Olympic athlete was pictured with other gymnasts in the social media posts that captured the moments.

Ad

Furthermore, LSU Gymnastics secured the #1 seed for the 2025 NCAA Championships for the first time ever after winning the SEC Championship. They will compete in the Penn State Regional on April 3 against Michigan State, Kentucky, and Arkansas.

The team photos were shared on Instagram on March 25, 2025, by LSU's official page with the following caption:

"Geaux Tigers @simonebiles"

Ad

Trending

Another post featuring Simone Biles was shared on LSU's Instagram Story with the caption.

"Olympian inspiration x2"

On the whiteboard, Biles also added a message for LSU. She wrote:

"Stay Golden"

Screenshot of LSU's Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/ @lsugym

This is LSU's sixth SEC title and second in a row under coach Jay Clark. They scored 49.600 on bars, 49.450 on beam, 49.625 on floor, and 49.525 on vault. LSU finished ahead of Oklahoma (197.925) and Florida (197.825) to take first place.

Ad

Haleigh Bryant won the all-around title (39.725) for the second year and shared the beam title with Aleah Finnegan. Other top performances included perfect 10s from Selena Harris-Miranda (vault), Mara Titarsolej, Leanne Wong, Riley McCusker (bars), and Faith Torrez (floor).

Olivia Dunne’s 2015 Throwback Photo with Simone Biles captures a Special Gymnastics Moment

Simone Biles at the 2025 Winners of Istanbul Photo Awards - Source: Getty

At the WOGA Classic in 2015, when Olivia Dunne was 12, she met Simone Biles while competing as a young gymnast. The LSU gymnast shared the photos with the gymnast alongside other gymnasts on Instagram in February 2015.

Ad

Dunne added:

"Nastia, Simone, Maddie 😘. #wogaclassic2015"

Olivia Dunne and Biles also shared admiration before the 2024 Paris Olympics. In July 2024, while attending the MLB All-Star red carpet with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, Livvy Dunne spoke about her excitement regarding Biles’ return to competition at the Paris Olympics. She referred to Biles as the "GOAT" and described her comeback as a "revenge tour" following the events of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback