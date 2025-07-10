Simone Biles pens deep message about relationship with husband Jonathan Owens while sharing glimpse of date night

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are a power couple of the sporting world and the duo are always quick to show their love for each other. Most recently, Biles penned a deep message about her relationship with her husband as she gave fans a glimpse of their date night.

Biles and Owens have been together since March 2020, when they met on the celebrity dating app Raya amidst the Covid 19 pandemic. Owens has maintained that he didn't know who the gymnast was when they were first getting to know each other, a fact that has caused some controversy with fans.

Simone Biles and her husband went public with their relationship a few months after they began dating, before getting engaged on Valentine's day in 2022. The couple got married a year later. Most recently, the gymnast celebrated her bond with the NFL star, writing on Instagram,

“It’s a forever thing baby.”

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens share a sweet insight into their relationships

Biles and Owens at the 2025 Met Gala (Image Source: Getty)

Over the years, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have been consistently vocal about their love for each other. The duo often make public appearances together and share regular glimpses of their everyday life with one another on social media.

In 2024, the couple unlocked a major milestone as they attended the Met Gala together. During their time on the red carpet, Biles shared a sweet insight into her relationship with her husband, telling E!News,

"I feel like every day we fall more and more in love with each other and getting to do opportunities like this is so much fun, and we cherish each and every moment that we get together.”

In the same interview, Owens emphasized how important his wife's support was for him, revealing that he always felt extra motivated when she was watching him play.

"My thing is just being able to support one another and you just realize how much you are in love with each other. And for me, whenever I know my wife’s in the stands, I just play a little bit better, you know? She’s just the extra motivating factor for me.”

Since making their relationship public, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have consistently been in the audience to support each other in their respective sports. In 2024, Owens attended each of his wife's meets including the Paris Olympics, and Biles has been a regular fixture in the stands during her husband's Chicago Bears games in 2025.

