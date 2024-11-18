Simone Biles pens emotional note on conclusion of 2024 Gold Over America Tour

Simone Biles has shared an emotional message following the conclusion of the 2024 Gold Over America Tour. It was the second edition of the event after being led by the seven-time Olympic champion in 2021.

Biles was yet again at her relentless best through the 2024 season. She won all five of the available titles in the U.S. National Championships before topping the qualification scores for the third straight time in the U.S. Olympic Trials.

The 27-year-old dominated women's gymnastics at the Paris Olympics, winning an incredible four medals including three gold. Following a short break after the Games, Biles started the Gold Over America Tour on September 16 in Oceanside, California.

Trending

The tour concluded on November 3 in Detroit, Michigan and witnessed massive crowds throughout the 32 stops. Biles, who spent most of the past couple of months with the crew, was emotional at the end of the tour and has now penned a heartwarming note of gratitude for fans and everyone involved in the tour.

“7 weeks, countless memories, and endless gratitude. Thank you to everyone who came out and supported this journey after the success we had in Paris 🎉 Your energy and love fuel everything I do. Forever thankful, forever inspired. STAY GOLDEN 🐐”, she wrote in an Instagram post.

In addition to Biles’ Olympic teammates Jordan Chiles, Joscelyn Robertson and Hezly Rivera, the Gold Over America Tour also had male gymnasts such as Fred Richards and Brody Malone in its crew.

Simone Biles was excited to spend time with husband Jonathan Owens following the conclusion of Gold Over America Tour

Cincinnati Reds v Chicago White Sox - Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens pose for a selfie (Source: Getty)

After tying the knot with her husband Jonathan Owens in April 2023, Simone Biles has largely spent her time either in the gym or at competitions and recently in the Gold Over America Tour. The gymnast was looking forward to the conclusion of the tour so she could end the ‘distance’ between the two.

"I'm really excited to go home, which will now be Chicago, and just spend time with my husband because as soon as we got married, we've been like long-distance the whole time and now I'm doing this tour. So, it's like, when are we gonna see each other?" Simone Biles said on Olympics.com podcast. (16:30 onwards)

Owens attended multiple events and watched Biles win gold medals at the Paris Olympics after managing to convince the Chicago Bears for a week off just at the start of their training camp.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback