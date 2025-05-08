  • home icon
  • Simone Biles pens heartfelt note for husband Jonathan Owens as they celebrate their second wedding anniversary

Simone Biles pens heartfelt note for husband Jonathan Owens as they celebrate their second wedding anniversary

By Riddhi Acharya
Modified May 08, 2025 00:18 GMT
Raising Cane
Simone Biles pens heartfelt note for husband Jonathan Owens (Image Source: Getty)

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are a power couple of the sporting world. The duo recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary, and the gymnast penned a heartfelt note for her husband on the occasion.

Biles and Owens first met in March 2020 on the celebrity dating app Raya, when the Olympic champion reached out to the NFL star. The duo quickly hit it off, and went public with their relationship in August the same year. They got engaged two years later on Valentine's day in 2022.

The couple got married twice in 2023, first in April, in a private courthouse ceremony in Texas, where Biles sported a simple white dress and Owens donned a beige suit. A month later, the duo headed to Cabo, Mexico with their friends and family for grander celebrations. Recently, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

To make the occasion, Biles shared a snap of herself and Owens cozied up together on her Instagram story, writing,

“2 year anniversary. I love you so fn much.”
Via @simonebiles on Instagram

Simone Biles reveals the highlights of married life

Biles and Owens attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" (Image Source: Getty),

After getting married, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens were forced into a long distance relationship, as the gymnast trained in Texas for the Paris Olympics, while her husband was in Wisconsin with the Green Bay Packers.

Recently, while attending the TIME100 Gala, Biles revealed that simply getting to spend time with Owens had been the highlight of her second year of marriage, telling Access Hollywood,

“Being together. Because (in) our first year of marriage we were barely together. We were kind of doing long distance so now it's just really spending that time together with one another.”
Biles also reflected on her special day in Mexico two years ago. Recalling the highlights of their wedding, she said,

"I think it was seeing all of our family and friends in one place supporting us. That was just absolutely incredible. And you can never have too much tequila."

Over the years, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have become each other's biggest cheerleaders. In 2024, Owens was present at every event where Biles competed, including the Paris Olympics. Meanwhile, post Paris, the gymnast has become a regular fixture on the sidelines of her husband's NFL games.

Riddhi Acharya

Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines.

