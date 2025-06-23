Simone Biles pens a note of gratitude after outdoing Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Coco Gauff and Sha'Carri Richardson to win major honor

Simone Biles recently penned a note of gratitude as she received yet another major award. The American outdid several big names, including WNBA stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, French Open champion Coco Gauff, and 100m World Champion Sha'Carri Richardson to be honored with the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Favorite Female Sports Star award.

Biles is widely considered to be the greatest gymnast of all-time. Over the course of her career, the 28-year-old has won a whopping 30 World Championships and 11 Olympic medals, making her the most decorated athlete of her sport. The American has also consistently used her platform to raise awareness about mental health.

On Sunday, Simone Biles was named the winner of the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Female Sports Star award. In response she penned a sweet note thanking her fans, writing on her Instagram story,

“Thanks to all the kids who voted for me. Love y'all so much.”

Biles' fellow nominees for the award included WNBA stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, former footballer Alex Morgan, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, Grand Slam winners Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka, and sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson.

Simone Biles wins three major awards in 2025

Simone Biles’ 2025 has seen her accomplish several feats as she takes a break from competitions. In January this year, the gymnast was named Sports Illustrated's 'Sportsperson of the Year’ after her history-making performance at the Paris Olympics. Soon after, she was honoured with the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year award and the Time100 Impact award.

In her speech while accepting the Times Magazine honour, Biles reflected on her journey as a gymnast defying norms, saying,

“I was expected to be robotic and compartmentalize my feelings in order to achieve what might otherwise be an overwhelming goal. But that just wasn’t me. I needed to smile, to laugh, to occasionally play practical jokes. I found ways to keep competition and training environments polite and fun, and it allowed me to succeed.”

She went on to emphasize the importance of individuality, adding,

“You don’t need to stand on an Olympic stage in order to have an impact, and you certainly don’t need to win medals. You just need to show up and stay true to who you are.”

On the gymnastics end of things, Simone Biles last competed at the Paris Olympics, where she helped USA reclaim the team gold medal, while winning the all-around and vault events individually. Her campaign at the Games also saw her win a silver in the floor exercise event.

