Simone Biles poses in multi-billiion dollar brand's cluth bag while showing highlights of VIP NFL outing in support of husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles recently showed her support for her husband Jonathan Owens as she attended the NFL clash between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders. The gymnast donned a sleek outfit paired with a multi-billion dollar brand's clutch bag for the occasion and gave fans glimpses of her VIP outing.Biles and Owens are undoubtedly a power couple of the sporting world. The two first began dating in 2020 when they met on the celebrity dating app Raya. The duo have since been inseparable, getting engaged in 2022 and married in 2023. In recent years, Biles has become a regular fixture in the audience when her husband is competing in the NFL, cheering for him and his team.Most recently, Simone Biles showed up for Jonathan Owens as she attended the clash between the Bears and the Commanders. The gymnast sported a full-sleeved white t-shirt and baggy pants for the occasion and paired the look with a white Dior bag. Sharing snaps from her outing on Instagram, Biles wrote,“Not a season ticket holder.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBiles has been one of Owens’ biggest cheerleaders since the beginning of their relationship, and the Chicago Bears safety has always made sure to return the favour. In 2024, Owens was present at all of his wife's competitions, including the Paris Olympics.Simone Biles reflects on her relationship with Jonathan OwensBiles and Owens at the Raising Cane's After Met Gala Lounge (Image Source: Getty)Over the years, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have faced more than their fair share of public scrutiny over their relationship. In 2024, Biles released a documentary on Netflix chronicling her comeback to the 2024 Games, and her relationship with her husband was a major part of the story.Opening up about why she chose to highlight her relationship in the series, Biles told Tudum,“Our relationship is a really big part of my life, and everyone’s gotten to see me grow up, but they haven’t gotten to see me and my husband interact. I thought it really important to highlight that, yes, I can be married and still be at the top of my game. Getting married and going back to the Olympics was a huge part of my life that I didn’t want to gloss over.”She went on to add that she wanted to give young athletes a glimpse of what life beyond sport looks like, saying,“Ultimately we decided that we do want to share this. It’s a big part of our lives, and I think it’s really important for kids to see that there are things to look forward to past gymnastics and sports.”Over the course of the past decade, Simone Biles has established herself as one of the best gymnasts the world has ever seen. Her career has seen her win 30 World Championships and 11 Olympic medals, making her the most decorated gymnast of all-time.