Simone Biles poses in special black outfit while cheering on husband Jonathan Owens leaving Suni Lee gushing

Olympic champion gymnast Suni Lee was left gushing as Simone Biles posed in a specialized black outfit during a recent NFL game. Biles had come up to the Ford Field in Michigan to cheer for her husband Jonathan Owens, who represents the NFL team Chicago Bears as a safety player.Biles shared some more glimpses from the NFL game between Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions, which the Bears lost by 21-52. Despite the loss, Biles remained upbeat, as she shared some affectionate moments with Owens on field.Biles dropped a two-word reaction to the situation as she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post,&quot;Mrs 36&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSuni Lee couldn't help herself but send some warm emojis in the comments section as she gushed over Biles' outfit, which was embossed with the name Jonathan Owens on the trousers.Screengrab of Suni Lee's reaction over Simone Biles' post [Image Source : Simone Biles' Instagram]Biles had previously attended the Audemars' Piguet event in the New York City alongside Lee a couple of days ago. The two gymnasts posed with American socialite Jordyn Woods and model Samira Ahmed, as Woods wrote in the caption of her Instagram post,&quot;The other night with our @audemarspiguet &amp; @vanityfair family 🤍&quot;Simone Biles and Suni Lee have been on a long vacation since more than a year. They last participated at the Paris Olympics last year, where they won multiple honors for Team USA.When Suni Lee revealed how Simone Biles' advice helped her before the Paris OlympicsSimone Biles, Suni Lee and Rebeca Andrade with their respective medals after the medal ceremony for Women's Individual All-Around [Image Source : Getty]Simone Biles has been a source of inspiration for many athletes, including her teammate Suni Lee. The 22-year-old gymnast once opened up on how the Olympic champion's advice pulled her out of trouble at the Paris Olympics last year.In an exclusive interview with the Olympics.com, Lee shared the valuable advice given by Biles ahead of the individual all-around finals at the quadrennial event held in Paris. In her words,&quot;Simone was like, ‘You need to realise who you are! You won this gold medal [the Tokyo all-around title] because you are an amazing athlete.’ She’s like, ‘You need to stand on that and believe in that and go out there and compete and act like it,’. That was probably one of the best pieces of advice that I’ve ever gotten.”For the unversed, Suni Lee had made a comeback after a kidney disease that nearly threatened to ruin her career. The kidney disease had also forced Lee to give up early on her collegiate career in 2023. However, she made a strong comeback at the Paris Olympics, where she won one gold medal and two bronze medals overall.