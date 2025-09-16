  • home icon
  Simone Biles poses in special black outfit while cheering on husband Jonathan Owens leaving Suni Lee gushing

Simone Biles poses in special black outfit while cheering on husband Jonathan Owens leaving Suni Lee gushing

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Sep 16, 2025 01:40 GMT
Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 10 - Source: Getty
Suni Lee gushes on Simone Biles' latest outfit for the NFL game [Image Source : Getty]

Olympic champion gymnast Suni Lee was left gushing as Simone Biles posed in a specialized black outfit during a recent NFL game. Biles had come up to the Ford Field in Michigan to cheer for her husband Jonathan Owens, who represents the NFL team Chicago Bears as a safety player.

Biles shared some more glimpses from the NFL game between Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions, which the Bears lost by 21-52. Despite the loss, Biles remained upbeat, as she shared some affectionate moments with Owens on field.

Biles dropped a two-word reaction to the situation as she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post,

"Mrs 36"
Suni Lee couldn't help herself but send some warm emojis in the comments section as she gushed over Biles' outfit, which was embossed with the name Jonathan Owens on the trousers.

Screengrab of Suni Lee&#039;s reaction over Simone Biles&#039; post [Image Source : Simone Biles&#039; Instagram]
Screengrab of Suni Lee's reaction over Simone Biles' post [Image Source : Simone Biles' Instagram]

Biles had previously attended the Audemars' Piguet event in the New York City alongside Lee a couple of days ago. The two gymnasts posed with American socialite Jordyn Woods and model Samira Ahmed, as Woods wrote in the caption of her Instagram post,

"The other night with our @audemarspiguet & @vanityfair family 🤍"

Simone Biles and Suni Lee have been on a long vacation since more than a year. They last participated at the Paris Olympics last year, where they won multiple honors for Team USA.

When Suni Lee revealed how Simone Biles' advice helped her before the Paris Olympics

Simone Biles, Suni Lee and Rebeca Andrade with their respective medals after the medal ceremony for Women&#039;s Individual All-Around [Image Source : Getty]
Simone Biles, Suni Lee and Rebeca Andrade with their respective medals after the medal ceremony for Women's Individual All-Around [Image Source : Getty]

Simone Biles has been a source of inspiration for many athletes, including her teammate Suni Lee. The 22-year-old gymnast once opened up on how the Olympic champion's advice pulled her out of trouble at the Paris Olympics last year.

In an exclusive interview with the Olympics.com, Lee shared the valuable advice given by Biles ahead of the individual all-around finals at the quadrennial event held in Paris. In her words,

"Simone was like, ‘You need to realise who you are! You won this gold medal [the Tokyo all-around title] because you are an amazing athlete.’ She’s like, ‘You need to stand on that and believe in that and go out there and compete and act like it,’. That was probably one of the best pieces of advice that I’ve ever gotten.”

For the unversed, Suni Lee had made a comeback after a kidney disease that nearly threatened to ruin her career. The kidney disease had also forced Lee to give up early on her collegiate career in 2023. However, she made a strong comeback at the Paris Olympics, where she won one gold medal and two bronze medals overall.

Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

