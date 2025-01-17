Simone Biles raises awareness for National Mentoring Month as she partners with non-profit ‘Friends of the Children’

Simone Biles is widely regarded as the greatest gymnast of all time, and she consistently uses her platform to raise awareness about the issues close to her heart. Most recently, the American partnered with the non-profit organization ‘Friends of the Children’ to increase awareness about National Mentoring Month.

Friends of the Children is a non-profit that was founded in 1993 and is dedicated to helping foster children. The organization pairs a mentor, a ‘Friend’, with a foster child for 12 years, helping provide stability and consistency in the lives of the children.

Biles was herself part of the foster system when she was young before she and her sister Adira were adopted by their grandparents Ron and Nellie. Over the years, the gymnast has been vocal about her experiences growing up in foster care and the important role her parents played in her success.

Most recently, Simone Biles partnered up with Friends of the Children to raise awareness about the National Mentoring Month, writing on Instagram,

“January is #National Mentoring Month and I'm proud to support my "Friends" at @friendsnational. I know first-hand how consistent and caring support of an adult helps children dream big no matter their life circumstances. #MentoringMatters #ChampionsforChildren.”

Simone Biles shares her thoughts on the importance of Friends of the Children

Biles at the Friends Of The Children 30th Anniversary Gala (Image Source: Getty)

After spending three years of her life in foster care alongside her siblings as a child, Simone Biles has been vocal about the impact it has had on her life.

Speaking on her support of the Friends of the Children non-profit, Biles explained that she feels the organization provides exactly what foster children need as they go through life, saying (as quoted by standtogether.org)

“I know exactly what these kids go through and what they need to be successful when they’re older: having one constant person in their life from when they’re young, all the way through high school graduation. “It’s that constant in your life — that one person to lean on when it feels like no one’s there.”

“I hope these kids dream big and dream bigger after that and never give up. And they know that these mentors and their friends are rooting for them — for success, for happiness, through anything that they’re going through,” she added.

Over the years, Simone Biles has been consistent in her support for Friends of the Children. In 2023, she landed her second Wheaties box and proceeded to dedicate the same to the non-profit organization. In 2024, the gymnast made a $50,000 donation to Friends of the Children.

