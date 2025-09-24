Simone Biles rallies in Jordan Chiles' support during her second week performance on Dancing with the Stars

Simone Biles recently cheered on her teammate Jordan Chiles as the latter entered week 2 of Dancing with the Stars Season 34. Following Stephen Nedoroscik and Ilona Maher, the Paris Olympic medalist Chiles is making her appearance on the reality TV show.

Chiles opened the first episode of the season by performing on Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" with her professional dance partner Ezra Sosa. She collected a low score of 10/20 points. Determined to make a comeback, the gymnast swayed to “Maniac” by Michael Sembello. Chiles and her pro partner received 22 points on the second episode, the theme of which was“One-Hit Wonders,” which meant songs by artists who’ve had one hit song throughout their career.

Chiles was seen donning a silver bralette top, which she paired with flared sparkly trousers. Her teammate and legendary gymnast Biles shared a video of Chiles flawlessly spinning during the performance on her Instagram story and penned a sweet message.

"Okay lil mama @jordanchiles," Biles wrote, adding a few dancing and star emojis.

Screenshot of Simone Biles' Instagram story.

Biles appeared on the Dancing with the Stars show in 2017 after her success at her debut Olympics in Rio. She scored two perfect scores along with her pro dancing partner Sasha Farber. Biles was eliminated a week before the final after finishing in fourth place.

"Gave me hope and a new path" - Jordan Chiles once opened up on how Simone Biles motivated her when she was about to give up gymnastics

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles during the Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images)

Jordan Chiles once reflected on how Simone Biles motivated her from giving up on gymnastics, highlighting the challenging period she navigated in 2018. Chiles was overwhelmed with doubts about being a perfect fit for the sport and fear of failure, when Biles gave her hope.

“In 2018, I was struggling mentally, physically, emotionally, and I began to doubt if this work still had a place for me. The weight of expectations, the fear of failure, the pressure of being perfect, and the hurt caused by being overlooked made me question everything,” Chiles said. “I learned that the system wasn’t built for people who looked or even acted like me. For so long, I was told that in order to achieve my dream, I had to fit into a space that felt unnatural.”

“It was my best friend Simone who gave me hope and a new path to my dream when I was about to give it up.” (via thewrap.com in December 2024)

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles won silver and gold medals in the team event at the 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Games, respectively.

