Simone Biles reacts as her husband Jonathan Owens marks 8 years in the NFL

Simone Biles has shared her reaction to her husband Jonathan Owens marking eight years in the NFL. He shared a video of his journey featuring clips from different games on social media. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Arizona in 2018 but spent his rookie season on injured reserve.

The veteran defensive back joined the Chicago Bears in 2024 after playing for the Packers, the Texans, and the Cardinals. He has appeared in 48 regular-season games with 30 regular and postseason starts. His career stats include 215 tackles, eight passes defensed, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, one interception, and one forced fumble.

In 2023, Owens played all 17 games with the Packers, starting 11, and recorded 74 tackles, three passes defensed, a sack, and a fumble recovery touchdown. In the previous year, with the Texans, he started all 17 games and set career highs in tackles, sacks, and passes. Reflecting on his journey in football, he shared a reel on Instagram on March 2, 2025, with the caption:

"Year 8 ..⏳😈"

Biles reshared the post on her Instagram story, sharing her reaction with three emojis:

Still from Simone Biles's Instagram story (@simonebiles)

The most decorated professional gymnast is a three-time Olympian with 11 medals: seven golds, two silvers, and two bronzes. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, she claimed gold in the individual all-around, team, and vault events and silver in the floor exercise. She placed fifth on the beam.

Simone Biles on her game-day tradition with Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles at the Chicago Bears vs the Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty

In January 2025, Simone Biles shared that she knew how much her presence meant to Jonathan Owens before every game (via Marca):

"For him, it means a lot for me to go on the sideline before because he says that's his pre-game routine. So he's always looking for me on the sideline to give him, like, good luck vibes and wishes. That's just his superstition."

In the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, Biles has 30 medals: 23 golds, four silvers, and three bronzes. She and Owens got married in 2023.

