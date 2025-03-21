Simone Biles reacts to her Scottie Scheffler-themed Masters Dinner menu for 2028 LA Olympics

Simone Biles reacted to getting her own Masters-themed Dinner menu for the 2028 LA Olympics after American golfer Scottie Scheffler revealed his for The Masters 2025. However, the gymnast has previously hinted at not competing in the home Olympic Games.

The Masters Club Dinner is a tradition in golf where the previous year's winner gets to choose the dinner menu for the upcoming tournament. Scheffler is the defending champion and revealed his menu this week, prompting a similar type of menu from the fans for Biles.

Gymnastics Now on Instagram created a hypothetical All-Around Champions Dinner like The Masters for Biles at the 2028 LA Olympics, and the gymnast was in splits watching it.

"😂💯👏🏾," she commented.

Simone Biles' comment

The menu featured Cheng Cheese fries and Amanar Spritz in a cocktail hour, while Biles I and Biles II were featured in the first—and second-course meals. The dessert was YDPain Au Chocolat, topped with fresh fruit.

It's worth noting that Cheng, Amanar, Biles I and II, and YDP (Yurchenko Double Pike) are some of the exclusive skills the gymnast performs.

Biles' participation in the LA 2028 Olympics is uncertain. While she hasn't ruled out an appearance, the 28-year-old has questioned the worth of giving up her family time, stressing that she had nothing left to achieve in the sport.

Simone Biles named Sportsperson of the Year for incredible Olympic comeback

Simone Biles at theParis Olympics - Source: Getty

Simone Biles was named the Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated following a remarkable campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The American gymnast won four medals and became the oldest gymnast in 72 years to win the all-around title.

“Honestly, it is such a huge honor. I know some of the greats that have won it in prior years, so to just keep gymnastics on the map is really exciting. I know a lot of people love the sport of gymnastics during an Olympic year and have followed my career closely, but I was still very shocked… I feel like I’m always shocked winning any sort of award or being honored,” Simone Biles said on Good Morning America.

The 28-year-old had to withdraw from most of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to twisties, facing widespread criticism for leaving her team in the middle. However, she shut the critics in Paris by leading the US Gymnastics to redemption.

Biles has also been nominated for the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year award and is one of the frontrunners to win it, which would be her fourth such award.

