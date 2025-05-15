Simone Biles reacts as youngster Autumn Reingold commits to Georgia GymDogs and gets ready to train under former coach Cecile Landi

Simone Biles shared her thoughts on gymnast Autumn Reingold's recent announcement. The club gymnast will soon be joining the Georgia Gymdogs team for her collegiate gymnastics.

Reingold will be joining the Georgia Gymdogs, which is coached by Cecile Landi, who had mentored Biles at the World Champions' Center in Texas from 2017 to 2024. Reingold penned a long, emotional farewell note on her Instagram account, where she thanked her well wishers, including her previous club mentors.

The young gymnast mentioned,

"As my club career comes to an end all I can say is thank you! These past 17 years have been nothing short of amazing!! The countless friendships and relationships this sport has brought me will be cherished in my heart forever. Every setback, hardship, and injury has shape me into the person and gymnast I am today, and for that I am very thankful!"

Biles reacted to Reingold's decision by commenting on her Instagram post,

"Awwww can’t wait to see you in Georgia gear🤍 congrats babe! so proud of you! rooting for you always!!!!!!"

Screengrab of Simone Biles' comment on Autumn Reingold's post [Image Source : Autumn Reingold's Instagram]

Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi had joined Georgia Gymdogs a couple of weeks after the Paris Olympics. She is currently the co-head coach of the women's gymnastics team of the Georgia Gymdogs.

Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi pens emotional note as the gymnast gets an honorary degree

Cecile Landi reacts to Simone Biles' honorary degree from the Washington University [Image Source : Getty]

Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi shared her thoughts on the honorary degree received by the Olympic champion gymnast. Biles was one of the six celebrities to have been honored by the Washington University in St. Louis with an honorary doctorate.

Biles' former coach dropped a four-word reaction on her commencement address on her Instagram story. She wrote in the caption,

"Proud of you, always"

Cecile Landi, a former Olympian himself, had joined the World Champions' Center in Texas, which was owned by Biles' adoptive parents Ron & Nellie, in 2017. She inspired Biles towards excellence in her field, especially after the Olympic champion gymnast underwent a rough phase post her debacle at the Tokyo Olympics. Landi also mentored Biles' teammate and Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles for the Paris Olympics.

Simone Biles registered a strong comeback at the Paris Olympics, where she won three gold medals and a silver medal. Though Landi had accepted the offer to join Georgia Gymdogs in early 2024, it was only after the Paris Olympics that she parted ways with Simone Biles, though both continue to keep in touch.

