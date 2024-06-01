"Simone Biles is the Real Gymnastics GOAT"- Fans react after the American leads the women's all-around at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Simone Biles put forward an incredible performance on Day 1 of the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships 2024. The former Olympic gold medalist dominated the pack and posted a score of 60.450 thereby leading the women's all-around competition.

Simone Biles began the season with great momentum as she performed at the U.S. Core Hydration Classic. The American gymnast topped the all-around event after posting a score of 59.5 points, with fellow gymnasts Shilese Jones and Jordan Chiles taking the second and third positions, respectively.

A week later, she dominated the senior women's all-around once again at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships 2024. Her performance left her fans in awe and they took to X to express their opinion on the same. She received heaps of praise from her fans and well-wishers. With such high-intensity performance, fans couldn't help but foresee the terrific contest that lies ahead at the U.S. gymnastics Olympic trials.

"She is the Real Gymnastics GOAT you haters!" wrote a fan.

"It's literally impossible for her to lose when she's doing her thing. the level of difficulty is far above everyone else," another fan chimed in.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"These landing are so seamless and strong 💪🏾," a fan tweeted.

" She defy gravity!! AhMazing!!! Unbelievable power!!," wrote another fan.

" The amount of air she gets is unreal," a fan chimed in.

" Yall have no idea how unprecedented a score of 60.450 is!!!! Sheesh! And she isnt even at her peak! I am so excited for #Paris2024," another fan tweeted.

Simone Biles' preparation for the Paris Olympics

2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Simone Biles began the 2024 season with the upcoming Paris Olympics in foresight. She had a disappointing campaign at the Tokyo Olympics as she withdrew from the quadrennial games before contesting in the team finals. Biles stated mental health concerns as the reason for pulling out of the prestigious event.

To counter and avoid any such disruptions in her Tokyo Olympics campaign, the gymnast has been adopting a different training methodology where she is concentrating a lot more on her mental health along with the gym training.

Her coach, Cecil Landi, opened up on the change they have incorporated on the " All Things Gymnastics Podcast".

"She's really in tune with how she's feeling mentally and physically, speaking up about it, keeping up with her therapist weekly. She knows it's important. We've scheduled a lot of appointments until the end and making sure she has that routine going 'cause she knows she needs it. It's an escape and it's also what helps her continue what she's doing, " she said. (18:17)

With Simone Biles contesting in top form for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team, the upcoming gymnastics trials later this month are slated to feature one of the most competitive clashes since the Rio Olympic trials.