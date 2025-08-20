Simone Biles reveals why she decided not to attempt a difficult move on uneven bars at Paris Olympics

Simone Biles recently shared the reason why she did not attempt a specific gymnastic routine on uneven bars at the Paris Olympics. Biles secured three gold and one silver medal at the Games in team, all-around, vault, and floor exercise, respectively. The multiple-time Olympic medalist fell short of earning a spot in the uneven bars final. She posted 14.433 points, while the qualification list closed at 15.600 points. More than a year after the Paris Games, a fan shared a video of Biles performing a Weiler 1.5 on uneven bars in a training session, asking her why she opted to ditch the move in the Olympics. The Weiler 1.5 includes a backward circle through a handstand with straight arms, in a piked position, followed by 1.5 twists before regrasping the bar.&quot;@Simone_Biles now that everything is quite and Paris was a year ago, can you give us the behind the scenes tea on the Weiler 1.5 👀 ,' the fan wrote. &quot;Like what was the thought process behind the skill and/or if you actually intended to compete it🫶🏻&quot;To which the gymnast replied she had planned to perform the routine only if she had made it to the finals.&quot;If I made bar finals I was going to compete it !!! soooo close&quot;🤞🏼Simone Biles @Simone BilesLINKif I made bar finals I was going to compete it !!! soooo close 🤞🏾Simone Biles once reflected on mastering a difficult straddle back on the uneven bars. Simone Biles once opened up on why the uneven bars are the difficult apparatus for her Simone Biles during the Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images)In her autobiography 'Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance,' published in 2016, Simone Biles opened up on why the uneven bars are the most difficult apparatus for her, highlighting her short physical appearance. She further added that being a power gymnast, she is used to controlling the apparatus, when it should be the other way round. &quot;I didn’t love that apparatus the way I loved all the others, and at first my instinct was to avoid it. Aimee (Boorman) explained bars were harder for me because I was so short and my hands were small. That’s why the jump to the regulation height high bar felt like a crazy daredevil move.&quot;&quot;Bars can also be tougher for a power gymnast, which I definitely was, because power gymnasts are used to controlling the apparatus instead of letting it control them. I had to be willing to let the bar swing me around. I had to find the flow and get in sync with the bar, and I had to let it control me,&quot; Simone Biles addedSimone Biles has won only one medal (bronze at the 2018 World Championships) in uneven bars at the highest sporting stage.