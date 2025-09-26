Simone Biles' rival Rebeca Andrade poses in beachwear while enjoying her time in the Canary Islands

Simone Biles' rival Rebeca Andrade shared pictures from her time at the beach on Instagram while sporting a white bikini top along with an orange co-ord set. Both athletes are currently in their off-season and won't be participating in the 2025 World Championships.Andrade's last appearance on the mat ahead of her break from gymnastics came at the Paris Olympics, where she won four medals, including one gold, two silvers and one bronze. She is currently enjoying her downtime and prioritizing her recovery after the Summer Games, and amid this, she recently visited the Canary Islands and uploaded a bunch of pictures of it on her Instagram.In the pictures, she posed in front of scenic beauty at a beach, donning an orange co-ord set paired with a white-colored bikini top. The post's caption read:&quot;📸🧡 ✨:@borana 👙: @auraswimbr&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAndrade is targeting a return to the sport in 2025 and recently opened up about the reason behind her break from gymnastics.&quot;I'm resting. It's been very important to me. It was something I've wanted for a long time, but understanding my priorities, I ended up putting it (rest) off. But today, it's been wonderful,&quot; said Andrade (as quoted by Globo).In January 2025, the Brazilian gymnast gave a two-word reaction to Simone Biles' 'vault hate to see us' remark after they were reunited during an event in NYC.When Simone Biles opened up about competing against Rebeca Andrade after their clash at the Paris OlympicsSimone Biles made her feelings known about her showdown with Rebeca Andrade following her triumph against the latter in the women's all-around final at the Paris Olympics. The American prevailed over the Brazilian in the competition by scoring 59.131 points, while Andrade earned the second position with 57.932 points.In her post-event interview, Biles sang praises of the Brazilian, stating that she kept her on her toes and brought out the best in her. Jokingly stating that Andrade's performances were making her uncomfortable, she said (via WTHR):“For me, personally tonight means the world to me. It's just so crazy I don't want to compete with Rebecca anymore. I'm tired. She [Rebeca Andrade] is way too close. I've never had an athlete that close so it definitely put me on my toes and brought out the best athlete in myself. I am excited and proud to compete with her but I don't like it anymore. It’s making me uncomfortable guys. I don't like that feeling. I was stressing,&quot; said Simone Biles.Following their Paris Olympics campaigns, Simone Biles and Rebeca Andrade reunited at the Vtex Connect in New York City. The American shared its glimpse on her Instagram story.