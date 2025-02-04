Simone Biles rocks a light pick tracksuit as she shares travel day outfit details

Simone Biles shared a sneak peek of her travel outfit after the conclusion of the Biles International Invitational. This event was the eighth annual iteration, held from January 31 to February 2 at the World Champions Centre in Texas.

Biles had a successful 2024 season with her remarkable performance at the Paris Olympics, winning three gold medals and a silver medal. The team of USA gymnasts also executed the second iteration of the Gold Over America Tour, which was held from September to November in 30 cities. Along with this, she also became the most decorated gymnast of all time after her Olympic medal tally reached 11.

Now, a month into 2025, Biles made rounds over the internet with the eighth edition of the Biles International Invitational. After its conclusion, she shared a detailed glimpse of her travel outfit on her Instagram story, sharing a mirror selfie of herself. In the picture, Biles wore a pink tracksuit, layered with a pink-fur jacket, and also donned white and grey-colored sneakers.

Trending

Giving a breakdown of the attire, Biles revealed that she wore a Forever Fleece 1/4 zip sweatshirt, a cloud fleece jacket, a Revive Convertible backpack, and a Forever Fleece high-rise jogger. The story's caption read:

"Another travel day, another @athleta fit," wrote Simone Biles.

Biles' Instagram story(@simonebiles)

Simone Biles opened up about her most stressful moment from the Paris Olympics

American gymnast Biles- Source: Getty

In an interview, after performing at the beam balance final, Simone Biles shared her most stressful moment from the Paris Olympics campaign. She spoke about how the noise in the arena made it harder for her and the other gymnasts to compete.

"Beam final is always the most stressful. Today you could hear some of the Android ringtones going off, photo clickers, whatever that was and you try to stay in your zone, and then people start cheering and the shushing gets louder - but really they should be shushed because they're louder," Simone Biles said.

Biles further said that the gymnasts have asked for background music several times, but it wasn't executed.

"It was really weird and awkward and we've asked several times if we can have some music or some background noise but I'm not really sure what happened there. None of us liked it. It was an odd beam final."

Simone Biles won gold at the Paris Olympics in the team all-around event, individual all-around event, and the vault exercise. Moreover, she won a silver medal in the floor exercise. She did not attain a podium finish in the balance beam event because she fell down after losing her balance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback