Simone Biles recently reacted to Joscelyn Roberson gearing up to compete against Oklahoma. The latter concluded her 2024 season after playing a significant role at the Paris Olympics.

Roberson had a successful 2024 gymnastics year, as she competed in several events, including the Paris Olympics. She was a travelling alternate for the US women's gymnastics team at the 2024 Summer Games. Along with this, she also competed in the American Classic, Core Hydration Classic, and National Championships.

Following this, she announced a career update of starting a new journey in Arkansas by leaving elite gymnastics. Currently, she is travelling to Norman for an SEC dual with the No. 1 ranked team in NCAA, the Oklahoma Sooners. Her team, Arkansas, has not been to Norman since 2020 and is currently placed No. 13. Expressing her excitement about this meet, Roberson shared a post on her Instagram, sharing pictures of her on the gymnastics podium and writing:

Trending

"On the road again, tomorrow. See you guys in Norman👀 "

Simone Biles reacted to Roberson gearing up for the competition and commented on the post, which read:

"HOG YEAAAAAA"

Simone Biles' comment on Instagram

Biles also had an incredible 2024 season, with her notable performance at the Paris Olympics and successful execution of the Gold Over America Tour.

Joscelyn Roberson opened up about training with Simone Biles

Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Simone Biles and Joseclyn Roberson trained together for the event at the World Championships Centre in Spring, Texas. In an interview, the 17-year-old made her feelings known about competing with the Olympic champion. She said that it was fun for her to get to know Biles.

"This will be one of the best teams the United States has ever had and one of the best teams that the world has ever seen. I feel like we're all trying to strive for the same goals and we're all doing the same thing. So our struggles are similar. Getting to know Simone has honestly been so fun," Roberson said (as quoted by China Daily).

Talking about their age gap, she added:

"Yeah, I definitely feel like the age gap doesn't really necessarily matter in the gym."

Simone Biles is currently gearing up for the eighth Biles Invitational, which is slated to start on January 31 and will conclude on February 2. Ahead of this, the gymnast was enjoying her off-season, where she was busy cheering on and supporting her husband, Jonathan Owens, at his NFL games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback