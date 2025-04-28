Simone Biles shares a glimpse of her movie date with husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles recently enjoyed a movie date with her husband Jonathan Owens. The gymnast gave fans a glimpse of the couple's outing as they geared up for a night of entertainment.

Biles and Owens are a power couple of the sporting world. While the 28-year-old dominates gymnastics, her husband has made his mark in the NFL. The duo, who first met in 2020 on the celebrity dating app Raya, got married in 2023. Over the years, they've been open about their relationship, and often give fans inside looks into their life together.

Most recently, Simone Biles took to her Instagram story to show off her latest date night activity with Jonathan Owens. The gymnasts shared a snap of a movie theatre, and captioned it,

“movie date 🤍.”

Via @simonebiles on Instagram

After a busy 2024 that saw Biles compete at the Paris Olympics, the gymnast has been making the most of 2025 with her husband. The duo have taken multiple vacations together, visiting Switzerland and South Africa.

Simone Biles opens up about returning to gymnastics after getting married

Owens and Biles at a Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers game (Image Source: Getty)

In 2024, Simone Biles released a documentary on Netflix, with the story chronicling her journey to success at the Paris Olympics. The documentary heavily featured her relationship with husband Jonathan Owens, and she recently opened up about her choice to showcase their relationship.

In an interview with Netflix Queue, she explained that she wanted to show how she could be married and still dominate the world of gymnastics saying,

“Our relationship is a really big part of my life, and everyone’s gotten to see me grow up, but they haven’t gotten to see me and my husband interact. I thought it really important to highlight that, yes, I can be married and still be at the top of my game. Getting married and going back to the Olympics was a huge part of my life that I didn’t want to gloss over.”

She went on to add that she also wanted to show her young audience that there was more to life outside of sports, saying,

“Obviously we respected Jonathan’s privacy as well and had to figure out how much he wanted to be highlighted in the series. But ultimately we decided that we do want to share this. It’s a big part of our lives, and I think it’s really important for kids to see that there are things to look forward to past gymnastics and sports.”

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are always quick to show their love and support for each other. In the coming days, fans will get to see the couple interact live as they attend the 2025 Met Gala.

