Simone Biles shares glimpse of "weekly flowers" from husband Jonathan Owens

Gymnastics sensation Simone Biles recently shared a loving moment with husband Jonathan Owens. The couple had recently moved into their new mansion after months of delays.

Biles shared the photo of a bouquet sent by Owens on her Instagram story. She captioned it:

"Weekly flowers from @jowens"

Owens reciprocated the gesture by sharing the story on his profile, with two heart emojis on his Instagram story:

Screengrab of Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' Instagram stories [Image Source : Instagram]

Previously, Biles had uploaded a collection of photographs with Owens on her Instagram profile, congratulating him for his seventh year as an NFL player. Biles wrote:

“Will support my man till the very end. Proud of you 36! Year seven in the books.”

Owens had joined the NFL in 2018 as a safety player. He had initially joined Arizona Cardinals as a reserve, before switching to Houston Texans in 2019. He played for the Texans till 2022, following which he joined the Green Bay Packers. However, it was in 2024 that Owens ultimately joined the Chicago Bears.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens had met each other via a celebrity dating app in 2020. The two dated each other before publicly announcing their relationship in 2022. Biles married Owens in a private ceremony in April 2023.

Simone Biles on a terrifying incident that made her apprehensive of her balance beam skills

Biles recounts her apprehension with the balance beam skills [Image Source : Getty]

Simone Biles is undoubtedly one of the greatest gymnasts modern gymnastics has ever seen. However, there have been cases where the gymnastics sensation has been apprehensive of her skills.

In her autobiography 'Courage to Soar', published in 2017, Biles recounted an incident, when an attempt to perform a move during the balance beam made her almost quit the discipline altogether. Biles wrote:

"My trouble with this skill was the same old story—a bad experience had made me afraid of the move. Here’s what happened: One day when one of my other coaches at Bannon’s was spotting me on bars, I threw my body into the motion for the Tkatchev, getting ready to sail backward over the bar, but at the last second, I didn’t release the bar. I ended up backbending on the bar, and next thing I knew, I was spinning around on my neck and flying off the apparatus."

Though she didn't get any serious injuries, but Simone Biles became terrified of the Tkatchev move. Biles further mentioned that it was because of former gymnast Lexie Priessman, that the 27-year-old gymnast eventually managed to overcome her fears.

