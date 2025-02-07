Simone Biles shares glimpses of beach outing with her husband Jonathan Owens while embracing new hairstyle

Simone Biles recently shared a few glimpses of her beach outing with her husband Jonathan Owens at an undisclosed location. Following her Paris Olympics appearance on the Gold Over America Tour and attending media and other sporting events, Biles was seen enjoying a beach outing with her husband Owens.

After meeting in March 2020, Biles and Ownens tied the knot on April 22, 2023, in Houston. Soon after their wedding, Owens signed the NFL draft and the couple started navigating a long-distance relationship. He recently concluded his NFL season with the Chicago Bears on January 5, in a match against his former team, the Green Bay Packers.

With their schedules finally cleared, the couple is now making the most of their well-earned time, soaking up in a dreamy beach retreat. Biles shared a few glimpses of her getaway, where the couple was seen donning classy outfits.

While the gymnast opted for a white-on-white suit, Owens was seen sporting a light pink suit with a white t-shirt. Biles also shared a selfie wearing a multi-colored bikini top, which she paired with a yellow shirt. Sharing a picture of scrumptious food, she wrote:

"Sometimes my choices scare me."

Screenshot of Simone Biles' Instagram stories.

Further, Biles also shared a selfie, wearing a chic black top, flaunting her new braided hairstyle. She shared another selfie, showing her diamond-studded phone cover and accessories, including a ring featuring her husband's initials "JO."

Screenshot of Biles' Instagram stories

Simone Biles jets off to Switzerland with her husband Jonathan Owens

Jonathan Owens of the Chicago Bears and his wife Simone Biles at the game against the New England Patriots in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Getty Images)

Following the conclusion of NFL season and ahead of their quick beach retreat, Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens were seen delighting in a brief vacation in Switzerland. Biles gave her fans a sneak peek into their vacation where they were seen spending quality time together.

The couple was seen savoring the calm vibes of the mountains and mesmerizing cobblestone streets. As they opted for luxurious stays, Biles shared a snap of local delicacies. The gymnast also shared a picture of the drinks featuring their faces on the top.

While Biles concluded her season at the Paris Olympics, earning four medals, including three gold and one silver, the American gymnast is poised to compete at the 2025 World Gymnastics Championship, to be held in Indonesia.

