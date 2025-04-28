Simone Biles shares glimpses of reunion with Rebeca Andrade as she attends her first soccer match in Madrid

Simone Biles and Rebeca Andrade are undoubtedly two of the best athletes the world of gymnastics has ever seen. Recently, the two reunited for a soccer outing in Madrid, days after interacting at the Laureus Sports Awards.

While Biles is the most decorated gymnast of all-time, Andrade is the most successful Brazilian Olympian in history, and the only one who's been able to give chase to the American in recent years. In 2024, Andrade beat Biles to gold in the floor exercise event at the Paris Olympics, an event where the latter has been a dominant force throughout her career.

Despite the rivalry on the mat, Biles and Andrade have maintained a close friendship. Most recently, the duo attended the Barcelona FC vs Real Madrid soccer game that took place at the La Cartuja stadium. Simone Biles shared glimpses of the outing on her Instagram, simply captioning them,

“🤍💚🤍💚🤍💚.”

Together, Biles and Andrade have been a part of many ‘firsts’ in gymnastics history, including the first all-Black Olympic gymnastics podium, which took place during the floor exercise event at the 2024 Games.

Simone Biles reflects on competing alongside Rebeca Andrade

Andrade and Biles at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

Simone Biles and Rebeca Andrade have been fierce competitors in the gym throughout their careers. However, the duo have always been quick to cheer for each other’s victories. Recently, the two were united at the Laureus Sports Awards, where Biles was honoured with the World Sportswoman of the Year, while Andrade won the Comeback of the Year award.

At the Laureus Sports Awards, Biles made her feelings known about competing alongside her Brazilian rival. Reflecting on how the duo had changed the sport of gymnastics, she told CNN,

“I feel like we’ve pushed the sport forward in difficulty so much and I think our friendship, our camaraderie out there and our difficulty has been super exciting to see because we’re doing things that the gymnastics community never thought they’d ever see. To go out there from two different countries, two Black girls, it’s really incredible and an honor.”

In the same interview, Biles also spoke about their iconic moment during the floor exercise podium ceremony at the Paris Olympics, where she and fellow American Jordan Chiles bowed down to Andrade as she stepped onto first place.

“We just love competing with Rebeca and win or lose it’s always with grace. It just felt right in that moment to do that to Rebeca, just because she is such a legend in gymnastics, and I think this is just the beginning of her career. I think she has a couple more under her belt and she’s just incredible.”

Over the course of her career Simone Biles has won 11 Olympic medals, while Rebeca Andrade has won six. The duo have competed together at the last three Games, and it remains to be seen if they face each other once again at the LA Olympics.

