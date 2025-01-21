Simone Biles shares a sneak peek of her vacation with husband Jonathan Owens as they spend quality time in Switzerland

Simone Biles has shared some photos with her husband Jonathan Owens from their vacation in Switzerland. Biles recently arrived in Georgia to attend the UGA Gymnastics' home opener.

Biles and Owens got married in May 2023 but couldn't spend much time together because of their career commitments. The same year, Biles returned to gymnastics, winning back-to-back titles at the World and National Championships, and soon turned to the NFL arena to support her husband, when he played with the Green Bay Packers.

In 2024, after concluding her successful gymnastics year, Biles frequenty visited the NFL arena to watch her husband play for the Chicago Bears. The couple rang in Christmas and New Year's amid Owens' games but took off for trips to spend the much-needed downtime after Week 18.

On January 19, Biles shared some glimpses of their Swiss vacation on her Instagram story. The first story featured the couple sitting beside each other at a picturesque location in Zurich. The following story was a mirror selfie of the couple posing in chic winter fits.

The 30-time World medalist recently arrived for the clash between Georgia Gymnastics and Boise State University, accepting an invitation from her former WCC coach, Cecile Landi. Landi previously coached the Olympian at the World Champions Center from 2017 before joining the UGA as co-head coach.

Biles competed in her third Olympic edition in Paris, winning golds in the all-around, team and vault and silver in the floor exercise. She then headlined the second edition of the Gold Over America tour with her fellow US Olympians.

Simone Biles hilariously admitted to losing track of the NFL game after the first half

Simone Biles received the Sportsperson of the Year honor from Sports Illustrated for her successful Olympic campaign. Following that, she engaged in a fun SI-hosted couples' questionnaire alongside her husband.

When quizzed regarding who is more active in cheerleading, the Olympian named Owens as the more attentive one while hilariously noting that she loses track during an NFL game.

"Jonathan, he knows me more and he really pays attention. After the first half, I lose track of the game," she said.

Owens agreed, saying:

"I'll be locked in. She'll hear everybody else yelling and she'll be like what happened."

Biles and Owens have also been building their new home in Texas, often sharing updates about the progression on social media.

