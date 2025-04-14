Simone Biles' sister Adria pens excited reaction to attending friend's baby shower with the gymnast

Simone Biles and her sister, Adria Biles, were attending the baby shower of their good friend and YouTuber, Kayla Simone. Adria and Simone were standing on the other end of each other. Adira posted about the same in a social media update.

Simone Biles is an Olympic Champion and arguably one of the most prolific gymnasts of all time. Biles has solidified her legendary status by clinching 30 medals in the World Championship, 23 of which are gold. With all the accolades, Biles also won Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year for 2017, 2019, and 2020. She has been a lead advocate of the importance of mental health in sports. She even opted out of several events in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to mental health concerns.

In her recent Instagram story, Adria Biles posted a photograph of her friend Kayla Simone along with herself, Simone, and some of their friends celebrating the baby shower. In the post, she said:

"Forever grateful for the girls who keep me sane!! Congrats momma @kaylasimonehome we can’t wait to meet your tiny"

Screenshot of Adria Biles' Instagram story (@adria_biles/IG)

Simone Biles and her sister, Adria Biles, were recently seen together in an advertisement for US Bank.

Simone Biles on mental health, the Olympics, and her upcoming commencement speech

Simone Biles has ignited a conversation about mental health in sports. During the Paris Olympics, Biles was vocal about mental health and, in conversation with Olympics.com, said:

"I did see my therapist the other day…. We’re taking it day-by-day to see if I need extra therapy while I’m here, but so far, so good. The Olympics is such a draining process for the athletes when it’s multiple days of competition, so you definitely have to be on top of your mental, as well as your physical. So as long as we’re doing that, then, we’re good."

Biles will be a commencement speaker at Washington University in St. Louis for the class of 2025 on May 12. A young role model, Biles has been a strong advocate of mental health. In an Instagram post by WashU, Biles broke the good news to the students:

"Hi, graduates, I am so excited to celebrate with you. Get ready for an unforgettable day because this isn’t a ceremony it’s a victory lap, see you on May 12."

She will be presented with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters at the ceremony.

