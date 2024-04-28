Simone Biles' sister raves over gymnast's beauty

Simone Biles and her sister Adria Biles share a very close bond and are often known for posting each other on their social media platforms. In a recent update, Adria was seen praising her sister’s beauty.

Both Simone and Adria didn’t initially have a great childhood as they were adopted by their maternal grandfather, Ron, and his second wife, Nellie Cayetano after their mother Shannon couldn’t take care of the children and they were sent to the foster care system. Despite Adria being just two years younger than Simone, the gymnast has grown to be very protective of her.

Recently, Adria Biles took to her Instagram (IG) story and she raved about Simone’s beauty, stating:

“My sister is so beautiful 🥹🤍”

In a Facebook watch series - Simone vs Herself, shared by Versus On Watch, Simone Biles recalled an incident where she showed her protective nature towards her sister Adria. She spoke in the watch series, stating:

“I wanted to take care of Adria obviously because she was the baby. I just felt like I needed to look out for her because if family doesn’t look out for you, who’s going to?”

Adria has also shown her love for her older sister on numerous occasions as she served as one of the bridesmaids at Simone Biles’ wedding. She uploaded multiple posts during Simone’s wedding days. One of the posts included was when she posted a picture of Simone with all her bridesmaids, captioning it:

“I will forever celebrate you and clap for you, i love you sister🤍you have a whole village behind you!! let’s get you married👰🏾”

Simone Biles’ sister Adria Biles featured on the Claim to Fame TV show

Simone Biles’ sister Adria Biles made an appearance on the Claim to Fame TV show, where co-hosts and siblings Kevin and Frankie Jonas challenge 12 celebrity relatives to hide their identities and pursue their own paths to fame and success.

After being eliminated from the show, on being asked about what she felt about her performance, Adria responded:

"I was expecting the be the first one out! I did not think I was going to make it so far but I’m really proud of myself. I guess I didn’t really have a strategy."

She added:

"I basically thought I would walk through the door and walk right back out. Then I started winning and it was like, "Okay, game on." As soon as I walked into the house (I knew people had me figured out)."

Using the name ‘Louise’, Adria was a part of the show in 2022 and featured in nine episodes.