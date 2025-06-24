Simone Biles sparks retirement speculations after emotional recollection of Olympics memories

Simone Biles shared highlights of her Games campaigns on Olympic Day, hinting at her probable retirement in a quote, and drawing a speculative reaction from a fan. Biles was recently in a rift with former swimmer Riley Gaines over transgender participation in women's sports.
Simone Biles gained fame as the most decorated gymnast with 30 World Championships and 11 Olympic medals. Her excellence on the gymnastics mat made her the headliner of three Olympic editions in 2016, 2020, and 2024. Despite being a debutant in Rio, she amassed four gold medals, setting an American record for most gold medals in women's gymnastics at a single Games. The 28-year-old broke several other records in that edition.
Continuing her excellence in Tokyo, Biles was in top form physically, but a mental block cut her campaign short. She couldn't defend her titles. In Paris 2024, the Texas native fought her way to the top, earning three gold medals and a silver.
Travelling down memory lane to relive the Olympic moments, Simone Biles shared a series of stories on her Instagram handle. After her Paris dump, she posted a video of the lit-up Eiffel Tower with the Olympic rings, implying a possible end to her career.
"Okay, I'm done.. so blessed to go to 3 Olympic games with team USA"
The quote sparked retirement speculation as a fan on X shared the screengrab of the story and posted:
"Simone Biles may have posted her retirement. It's ambiguous but I do think there is a strong reason to think it is."
Biles recently deleted her X account, walking away from the 2 million followers she amassed. This happened after the fallout with Gaines that swiftly became a public controversy.
Simone Biles once shared that going for another Olympic run would be selfish
Besides balancing a career in gymnastics and philanthropy, Biles has always been open about prioritizing family team. Having extended her medal tally to 11 in Paris, she became the oldest gymnast in 75 years to win the all-around. In conversation with Sports Illustrated in 2024, she revealed that being back for another Olympics would not be fair for her.
"Life and death. Because I’ve accomplished so much, there’s almost nothing left to do, rather than to just be snobby and to try again and for what? I’m at a point in my career where I’m humble enough to know when to be done."
Simone Biles won the Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated in 2024. The 28-year-old earned the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year award for the fourth time in 2025.