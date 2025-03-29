Simone Biles' teammate Shilese Jones coaches young gymnast to 'new big skill'

Simone Biles' USA teammate Shilese Jones shared a video of a new skill she taught a young gymnast on social media. Jones is an accomplished gymnast, representing the U.S National team on multiple occasions, and has earned gold medals at the World Championships in 2022 and 2023. Born in Seattle, Jones first took up gymnastics at the age of four after her parents noticed her natural talent for flipping around the house.

Jones was set to compete at the Paris Olympics in 2024 alongside Biles but withdrew after suffering a knee injury. The 22-year-old Jones took to Instagram to share a highlight from her day, which included teaching young gymnast Lexah Landfried a new skill on the bars. She wrote:

"Little bar swinger in the making. Only Day 2 Baby. New big skill for @lexah_danelle_thegymnast, Proud of you," - Jones wrote on Instagram

Still taken from Shilese Jones' Instagram (Source: @shicanfly/Instagram)

While Jones is still competing, she has mentioned in her Instagram bio that she is a coach at Ascend Gymnastics, a gymnastics centre in Washington.

Shilese Jones' emotional message after missing out on Paris Olympics

Shilese Jones at the 2024 Core Hydration Classic (Image via Getty)

Shilese Jones shared an emotional message on her social media after she missed out on the Paris Olympics in 2024. Jones tore her ACL and meniscus in her left knee while performing a double-twisting Yurchenko vault during the final warm-up for the U.S Olympic Team's trials in Minneapolis. She shared a post on Instagram, captioning it with:

"Thank you to all of my beautiful supporters for your love & kind words. I’m devastated beyond words... 4 weeks ago I was ripped away from the biggest dream of my career

Jones added by saying:

"My journey hasn’t been a simple one, and I’m still tackling obstacles as they come. This pain is temporary, but the scars will only fuel me that much more as I continue to chase my dream. Now, I’m shifting focus to the future and my next chapter ahead - which is why I’m excited to announce you will see me on the road to LA 2028," she mentioned.

After the warm-up at the USA Team trials, Jones was seen grabbing her knee. Jones later competed on the uneven bars in the second rotation and posted a 14.675 in the event.

