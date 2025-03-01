Simone Biles turns up the glamor in white outfits as she shares best highlights from Capetown after long-awaited honeymoon with husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are a power couple in the sporting world. They often give fans glimpses of their lives together. The gymnast recently gave her followers an inside look into their honeymoon, sharing snaps from their time in Cape Town.

Biles and Owens got married in 2023, and now, nearly two years after their wedding, the duo are finally enjoying their honeymoon. The sporting superstars recently headed to South Africa for their special trip, and Biles has given fans regular updates from the couple's vacation

On Saturday, March 1, she took to Instagram to share pictures from their time in Cape Town, stunning in a collection of white outfits. She captioned the post:

“cape-tured moments.”

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens first met in March 2020, when the former reached out to the NFL star on the celebrity dating app Raya. The two quickly hit it off and went public with their relationship later the same year, sharing a photo of themselves on Instagram.

The couple got married in 2023, after three years of dating. They had two ceremonies for their wedding, getting married first in a Texas courthouse before heading to Cabo, Mexico, for bigger celebrations.

Simone Biles shares snaps of safari outing with Jonathan Owens

Biles and Owens at the Seattle Seahawks vs Chicago Bears NFL game (Image Source: Getty)

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have certainly made the most of their honeymoon. In February, the couple enjoyed a safari ride while in South Africa, and Biles shared snaps of the same with fans on Instagram, writing:

“DND: out on safari.”

For Biles, 2024 was busy as she competed in her third consecutive Olympic Games. While in Paris, the American picked up gold medals in the team, individual all-around, and vault events, while settling for silver on the floor.

After the Games, she has been enjoying some time away from the sport. In January earlier this year, Biles and her husband headed to Switzerland for a short outing. The gymnast even revealed that the couple might be taking another trip in March, telling Fox 26 Houston:

“Me and my husband like to travel. We've planned a couple of vacations (for February) and then I think we're going to try to plan another vacation at the end of March.”

Outside of traveling, Simone Biles has also used her time away from gymnastics to cheer for her husband, attending several of his NFL games.

