Simone Biles, Usain Bolt, and Olivia Dunne share special moments with heartfelt messages on Father's Day

On the pleasant occasion of Father's Day, Simone Biles, Olivia Dunne, and Usain Bolt penned heartwarming messages, expressing love for their fathers while sharing a few special moments. Biles shared a series of sweet moments with her father, Ronald, who adopted the gymnast at the age of six.
The American gymnast posted a picture from her childhood in which her father is seen carrying Biles and her sister Adria while posing for a picture. He also shared a picture of her father, who donned a white t-shirt with a quote that expressed his love for Biles on her birth date.
"I loved her first. 3.14.1997," the quote read.
Biles also shared an adorable video of her father walking her down the aisle.
The legendary sprinter Usain Bolt also penned a heartwarming message for his father, Wellesley Bolt, who recently passed away at the age of 68 after fighting a lengthy illness. Bolt also shared glimpses from the Father's Day celebration with his three kids.
The former gymnast and social media star Olivia Dunne also shared a heartfelt message for her father, David, and wrote:
"Happy Father's Day to the GOAT...Always giving me a hand when I need it most. I love you so much."
"Once I approached it that way, the decision seemed inevitable," Simone Biles once opened up on how her father's advice helped her realize her potential
In her autobiography, Courage to Soar, published in 2016, Simone Biles reflected on how her father made her realize her potential when she faced the dilemma between joining a private school and homeschooling. Biles wanted to experience the journey of traditional schooling, which would have hampered her gymnastics training. Her father made her realize her natural talent, after which she opted for homeschooling.
"What finally pushed me to make up my mind was something my dad had told me years before. He’d said, 'Simone, never squander what God has given you.' When I thought about that, I realized God had given me the ability to do gymnastics in a powerful way. He’d also gifted me with a love for the sport and a passion for competing. I didn’t want to waste that. Once I approached it that way, the decision seemed inevitable."
Simone Biles also reflected on attending homeschooling, where her father, Ronald, was her home tutor.