Simone Biles vs Gabby Douglas: Complete comparison between the two Americans as they target Paris Olympics berth

Simone Biles and Gabby Douglas made up "The Final Five" at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Both are likely to represent Team USA at the upcoming Paris Olympics which will take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, competed in her first Olympics in the 2016 Rio Olympics. She made her mark and soared high in the vault, floor exercises, and all-around team, winning four gold medals and one bronze.

Biles, 27, competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but stepped down from the vault podium during an event. She had a case of the "twisties" while attempting a two-and-a-half twisting vault in the final. Biles is likely to take a spot at the Paris Olympics in Team USA.

Douglas is the first US gymnast to claim the all-around and team titles at the 2012 London Olympics and also helped TEAM USA win gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics. A three-time Olympic champion, Gabby is vying for Paris after being on a break from gymnastics for eight years and announced her comeback early last month.

Simone Biles and Gabby Douglas Gearing for 2024 Paris Olympics

Simone Biles and Gabby Douglas at Gymnastics - Artistic - Rio Olympics: Day 4

Biles, following a two-year break, made a comeback in August 2023 and showed the world that she was ready for the 2024 Olympics after winning her sixth individual world title in Belgium.

The American gymnast also won her eighth all-around individual national title. Moreover, Biles stunned the world by nailing the Yurchenko double pike vault, which is now called Biles II. This skill is one of the five skills named after her in the International Gymnastics Federation's Code of Points.

Speaking on the TODAY show in 2023, the seven-time Olympic medalist said that she was eagerly waiting for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Biles said:

"That's the path that I would love to go."

Meanwhile, Douglas, the 2015 World all-around silver medalist, was unable to compete at last month's Winter Cup due to COVID-19 and is focused on the upcoming international games. A representative told Inside Gymnastics:

"She remains laser focused on doing everything in her power to put herself in the best position for Paris, including exploring every training opportunity that might best suit that mission."

Fans are enthusiastic about both Biles and Douglas making a comeback at the Paris Olympics and show the world that they are the best.