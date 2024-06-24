Simone Manuel creates history as third American woman after Jenny Thompson and Dara Torres since 1988 to win multiple 50m free at US Olympic Trials

Simone Manuel has made history after winning her 50m freestyle finals at the recently concluded U.S Olympic Swimming Trials. The American is now only the third woman after Jenny Thompson and Dara Torres to win multiple 50m free titles since 1988.

For Manuel, this victory at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis marks the third time she's made it to the podium in the event. In 2016, the now 27-year-old had finished second in the Trials before going on to win silver in Rio. In 2020, she won the 50m freestyle trials for the first time.

However, the journey to this second title hasn't been easy for the five-time Olympic medalist. After winning two golds and as many silvers at the 2016 Games, Manuel failed to perform at a similar standard in Tokyo four years later, struggling with overtraining syndrome.

Trending

After returning with only a relay bronze from the 2020 Games, the swimmer took some time off from her sport, only to return to the pool in mid-2022. She made her competitive comeback early the next year but chose to opt out of the Fukuoka World Championships Trials.

Now, Simone Manuel is back to competing at the highest level of the sport, and she's as good as she's ever been. Earlier in the Trials, the American placed fourth in the 100m freestyle race, missing out on an individual spot but qualifying for the relay, and subsequently her third Olympic Games. With this 24.13-second win, the American has assured herself of an individual appearance in Paris.

Simone Manuel on how she made history at the U.S Olympic Trials

Despite being an Olympic silver medalist in the event, Simone Manuel wasn't exactly the favorite to win the race going into the finals. She was only the fourth-fastest qualifier of the night, behind Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske, and Abbey Weitzeil. She was a full 0.45 seconds behind Walsh, and a spot on the individual team looked unlikely for the veteran.

However, the American was flawless in the final, clocking a 24.13 that was just enough to give her the top spot. University of Virginia star Walsh was right behind Manuel with a 24.15, and will likely join the 27-year-old at the Paris Olympics.

Speaking on her performance, Manuel told media after the race that she was low on confidence after her semifinal outing, and she found a unique way to counter it.

"I wasn't feeling real confident after last night. I spent a lot of time watching races where I won. I wanted to channel that Simone because I know I'm a winner.”

With this, Simone Manuel is assured of an individual berth at her third consecutive Olympic Games, a historic feat by itself.