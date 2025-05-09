Skye Blakely achieves first milestone in 10 months after undergoing surgery post US Olympic Trial injury

Skye Blakely recently shared a major update about her Achilles injury with fans. The gymnast revealed that she has finally accomplished an important milestone on the uneven bars 10 months after undergoing surgery for her injury.

Ad

At the 2024 US Olympic Trials, Blakely had been one of the favorites to qualify for the Paris Olympics team alongside the likes of Simone Biles, Suni Lee, and Jade Carey. However, during podium training at the event, the 20-year-old ruptured her Achilles, putting an end to her Olympic campaign. She subsequently underwent surgery for her injury.

Now, ten months after her suffering from an Achilles rupture, Skye Blakely has recently achieved a major milestone in her recovery journey. Taking to her Instagram story, the gymnast shared a video of herself performing a complicated manoeuvre on the uneven bars, and revealed that this is the first time she's been able to complete the move in a while, writing,

Ad

Trending

“First in ten months 😛.”

Via @skyeblakely on Instagram

Despite missing out on a spot at the 2024 Games, Blakely hasn't yet given up on her Olympic dreams. Earlier this year, the American revealed that while her Achilles injury initially devastated her, she wasn't going to give up just yet, telling Olympics.com,

Ad

“It was definitely devastating in the moment, knowing just how hard I’d worked to get to that point and how ready I was and felt. But knowing that I was so ready and had a great chance of making that team just made me remember that I don’t want to give up on the dream that I already had for myself.”

Ad

As of now, Blakely is currently competing for the Florida Gators in the NCAA.

Skye Blakely open up about her plans for elite gymnastics in 2025

Blakely at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships (Image Source: Getty)

After her injury at the Olympic Trials, Skye Blakely turned her focus to collegiate gymnastics. Just 199 days after undergoing surgery for her Achilles tendon, the gymnast began competing for the Gators in the NCAA.

Ad

However, for the upcoming 2025 season, Blakely has been contemplating a return to elite gymnastics. In an interview with Olympics.com, the American revealed that while she didn't feel ready to take on the all-around yet, she might compete on the uneven bars and balance beam for elite events this season, saying,

“It’s definitely something I’ve been considering. All-around is something that I’m not quite sure about, but I have thought about bars or beam. But most importantly, I want to get back healthy first and stay healthy. I just want to see how each month progresses, how I’m feeling and how my Achilles is doing. When it gets closer to summertime, I’ll start making some plans based on how I’m feeling.”

Ad

In her freshman year with the Gators, Skye Blakely competed solely on the uneven bars, where she delivered several impressive performances. The highlight of her season was setting a collegiate uneven bars record of 9.95 at Southeastern Conference Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More