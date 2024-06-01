Fans have poured abundant love towards Skye Blakely following her impressive performance on vault at the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

The 19-year-old has been a world champion twice in 2022 and 2023. After proving her prospects during the podium training in the vault, she put forth an impeccable vault routine on Day 1.

Blakely executed a flawless Cheng on the vault. She began with a strong runup before jumping off the springboard and the vault. Blakely then performed a perfect back handspring followed by a half-turn entry, a front-stretched somersault, and a half-twist.

Fans who were amazed by the young gymnast's skills were quick enough to shower their appreciation as one of them wrote:

"Skye Blakely 15.000 on VT! She just made the Olympic Team with this, not to be hyperbolic."

Another fan agreed with their view and wrote:

"Yup! Skye is on my Olympic team."

One of the fans praised Blakely's grace and strength and wrote:

"Look how fast she is on top of all that Grace and athleticism! Wow!"

Another fan expressed their disbelief towards the striking performance while expecting consistency from her.

"I'm actually shocked lol. What she needs now is consistency, which has been the biggest issue for her."

Here are a few other reactions:

"She is hungry to get 1 Step Closer to that US Olympic Spot for Paris," wrote a fan.

"This was absolutely clutch for her. Wow, just wow," one of the fans expressed.

"Give me plenty more Skye Blakely Performances please!! She put on quite a show tonight," a fan conveyed.

"Proud of the good and use the bad to motivate" - Skye Blakely on her mindset

Skye Blakely competes in the Beam during the 2024 USA Gymnastics Winter Cup in Louisville, Kentucky.

Skye Blakely recently opened up on her mindset leading into the Olympic year. She competed in the 2024 Core Hydration Classic held on May 17 and 18 in Connecticut.

Blakely finished in fifth place after posting 54.350 points in the all-around behind Simone Biles, Shilese Jones, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey.

During an interview with Olympics.com, she emphasized being proud of good performances and using the bad ones as motivation to perform well.

“I definitely do believe that I’m hard on myself," she said. " I try not to let one bad moment kind of get in the way of the big moment. I feel like thats something I have to remember: yes, be proud of the good and use the bad to motivate me to be better.”

Blakely secured a silver medal at the 2024 Winter Cup behind Kayla Di Cello after posting 57.650 points.