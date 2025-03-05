Skye Blakely reacts to her beam routine amid her NCAA debut year following Achilles tendon injury that put an end to her Olympic dreams

Skye Blakely shared a video of her beam routine during her debut for the Florida Gators in the 2025 NCAA season. The debut came months after she missed competing for the 2024 U.S. Women's Gymnastics Olympic team.

At the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Blakely won two silver and two bronze medals in all-around, vault, uneven bars, and beam events, respectively, solidifying her prospect for the Paris Games. However, this dream was met with an unexpected result after she suffered an injury that prematurely ended her Olympic quest.

At the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials held at the Dickies Arena, Blakely tore her right Achilles tendon while performing a double layout on the floor during the podium training. The two-time world championships gold medalist had to be lifted off the floor and taken out of the Dickies arena in a wheelchair.

Blakely had to undergo surgery to repair her Achilles tendon. However, seven months after withdrawing and undergoing surgery, she displayed her unwavering courage and resilience and made her collegiate debut.

She recently shared a video of her beam routine while training at the O'Connell Center on the university's Gainesville, Florida, campus. The Gators' gymnast was seen performing a flawless layout on the beam, donning a sparkly black Gators' leotard. Sharing the video on her Instagram story, the gymnast reacted with two black hearts.

Screenshot of Blakely's Instagram story (@skyeblakely).

Skye Blakely expresses her pride in returning to gymnastics following her Olympic Trials withdrawal

Skye Blakely during the 2024 Core Hydration Gymnastics Classic in Hartford, USA. (Photo via Getty Images)

Following her debut amid the 2025 NCAA season, Skye Blakely expressed her pride in overcoming challenges and returning to gymnastics following her recovery. She debuted at the clash against Michigan State, Nebraska, and Northern Illinois on January 10, 2024, at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Reflecting on her recovery process, Blakely said (via floridagators.com):

"I was proud of myself. I've worked extremely hard to get here. The recovery and PT is not easy. I've definitely been encouraged by my teammates and coaches. Sitting there, just knowing that I did it, and I made it back, and I was able to come back to gymnastics again, just made me extremely proud of myself, but also, doing the bar routine knowing that I have room for more, just makes me more hungry to come back for the rest of the season."

Skye Blakely competed in the uneven bars event on her collegiate debut, posting a stunning score of 9.725 points.

