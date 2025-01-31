Skye Blakely is one of Team USA's most promising young gymnasts. Recently, the 19-year-old posed for a photoshoot with Nike and was quick to share snaps from the same with fans.

Blakely first rose to fame in 2021, when she won the balance beam gold at the Winter Cup and the all-around title at the American Classic, in her first year competing as a senior. The gymnast has since won two World Championships golds and three Pan American Championships medals.

In early 2024, Blakely signed with Nike and has worked with the brand multiple times since then. In December 2024, she worked on her first campaign with Nike, showcasing the Air Max DN collection created by Isamaya Ffrench.

Skye Blakely recently collaborated on yet another campaign with the brand, promoting the LD-1000 shoes. Taking to Instagram, she shared some snaps from her photoshoot, writing,

“I'm excited to share these looks! Part of my personality is expressing myself through my style, from in my sport to everyday looks. @nike allows me to express my identity, myself as an athlete, and beyond. These looks express the variety in who I am. I love nothing better than a shoe that brings together an outfit. The LD-1000s are a super comfortable and stand out piece to finish a look. see more of my favorite looks in my bio! @nikewomen @nikesportswear.”

Skye Blakely returns to competition after recovering from her Achilles tear

Skye Blakely’s 2024 started out on an incredible note, and the youngster was a strong favorite for the Paris Olympics team. However, tragedy struck at the US Olympic Trials, as the gymnast injured her Achilles during podium training, subsequently pulling out of the competition and missing the Olympics.

Now, more than six months after rupturing her Achilles, Blakely has returned to competition, representing the Florida Gators in the NCAA. Taking to Instagram, the youngster celebrated her comeback, writing,

“199 days after rupturing my achilles, I was able to make my NCAA debut as a gator! so extremely blessed and grateful for God to allow me to experience this moment. This recovery has had many tears, a lot of hard work, patience, and growing. My parents, teammates, coaches, medical staff, and all of the gator staff have helped me get to this moment. I'm still on the road to full recovery and only up from here.”

Upon her debut with the Gators, Skye Blakely competed only on the uneven bars, scoring a 9.725. As the season continues to unravel, fans will no doubt be excited to see the gymnast in action once again.

