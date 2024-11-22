Snoop Dogg explains how having Simone Biles as a mentor would help the singers on The Voice

Simone Biles is teaming up with the American rapper Snoop Dogg as a guest mentor in an episode of 'The Voice.' The latter opened up about why teaming up with the gymnast is a good thing.

Biles and Dogg were seen together during the Paris Olympics, as the latter was one of the correspondents of NBC who interacted with multiple Olympians and their families. The rapper went to watch Noah Lyles at the Summer Games with the gymnast's parents.

Dogg showcased a very special gesture toward Biles' father, Ronald Biles, by gifting him a Death Row Records chain on his 75th birthday. Fast forward to now, and Biles will again be seen with Dogg on NBC's 'The Voice,' which is a reality television show. The rap star is a coach on the show and has selected Biles to be a guest mentor in the playoff round and advise five participants.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Snoop Dogg said that pairing up with Biles in the show was a good idea because she has stellar experience when it comes to competition and has an accurate understanding of the competitive mindset. (As quoted by the Washington Times)

“We have such diverse careers. But the things that we dealt with, they’re dealing with now," said Snoop Dogg. "We have the best experience and knowledge to give to these performers. She’s a performer. I’m a performer. We’ve performed under extreme conditions. We always do our best. But sometimes things happen behind closed doors that you don’t know about. So, we’re able to speak to those things and give them real reassurance.”

Simone Biles opened up about being a part of 'The Voice' alongside Snoop Dogg

Simone Biles becomes a mentor for The Voice- Source: Getty

In the aforementioned interview, Simone Biles opened up about being a part of 'The Voice' with the coach of the show, Snoop Dogg. She said that it was simple for her, as she could easily coordinate with the rap star to provide the best advice to the participants.

"We were able to riff off each other and give the artists the best insight going into the next round,” Biles said. It was pretty easy, simple."

She added:

"We’re both very mellow. But if we need to bring that energy up, then we can. For us, it was about instilling confidence going into the next week.”

During their meet-up at the Paris Olympics, the American rapper was confronted by Simone Biles' mother, who recalled an incident where Dogg once ignored them at Times Square in 2010.

