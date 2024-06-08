"So happy for you" - Lindsey Vonn expresses delight as Iga Swiatek wins her 4th French Open title

Former American alpine skiing Olympian Lindsey Vonn shared her admiration for WTA World No. 1 Iga Swiatek as she won her fourth overall French Open title on June 8. The former took it to social media and posted a special message for Swiatek.

Swiatek remained undefeated throughout Roland-Garros this year; she overcame Leolia Jeanjean in the first round, Naomi Osaka in the second, Marie Bouzkova in the third, and Anastasia Potapova in the fourth round.

In the semifinal, she defeated America's Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the final where she met 12th seed Jasmine Paolini and bested her 6-2, 6-1 to win her third consecutive French Open title and her fourth overall.

The Pole garnered appreciation from all over the world. Joining in was Lindsey Vonn, who shares a special bond with quite a few legendary tennis players, and Iga Swiatek is surely one of them. So much so that the skier closely followed Swiatek's French Open games and kept cheering for the 23-year-old.

When Swiatek finally won the title, Vonn re-shared Rolex's post celebrating her title victory on her X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"So happy for you @iga_swiatek."

Lindsey Vonn hails Iga Swiatek's "classy move" during French Open 2024

2022 US Open - Day 10

Lindsey Vonn has admitted quite a few times that she has a special penchant for tennis. She is also friends with legendary tennis figures like Roger Federer and others. She follows the athletes and their performances during the various competitions, as in the recent one where she was supporting Iga Swiatek throughout the French Open.

Amid the excitement of Roland Garros, a video of Swiatek went viral, in which she was seen sweeping the court. WTA shared the video on their X handle, writing:

"Sweeping the lines and the competition."

Vonn replied:

"Classy move."

The second-round matchup between Swiatek and Osaka ended in a neck-to-neck finish, and the former clinched the win with a 7-6(1), 1-6, 7-5 scoreline. Vonn again came up with words of appreciation for the two, and she reacted to a tweet from 18-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert, who wrote:

"This match....... 🔥💪🏼👊worthy of a final."

Lindsey Vonn agreed, posting:

"1000%!!."

