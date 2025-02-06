"So many amazing memories"- Michael Phelps reminisces about fellow Team USA swimmer Allison Schmitt's Olympic record-breaking feat in 2012

Michael Phelps reacted to fellow US swimmer Allison Schmitt's throwback video of winning the 200m freestyle feat in an Olympic and American record time at the 2012 Summer Games. Phelps and Schmitt have bonded beyond the pool, often enjoying quality time with each other's families.

Michael Phelps, the greatest Olympian of all time, made history with his performances at the 2004 and 2008 editions of the Games, continuing his excellence at the 2012 Olympics, where he won four gold and two silver medals. In the same quadrennial event, his training mate at the NBAC, Allison Schmitt, walked home with two individual and three relay podium finishes.

Schmitt's 200m freestyle winning time of 1:53.61 also broke the American and Olympic record. Reminiscing about the monumental feat, a swimming fan page recently posted a throwback video of Schmitt's iconic swim.

"Flashback (2012): Canton’s Allison Schmitt shatters the Olympic 200-meter Freestyle record on her way to gold in London," the caption read.

Michael Phelps shared the post in his Instagram story, taking a trip down memory lane to relive the days with his teammate-turned-friend, Schmitt.

"@arschmitty this brings up soooo many amazing memories!! #teetee," he captioned.

Phelps takes a trip down memory lane with Allison Schmitt; Instagram - @m_phelps00

Allison Schmitt trained with Phelps and his coach Bob Bowman during the summers of her university years. However, she paused her senior year (2011-2012) and relocated to Baltimore to train with the trainer-trainee duo full-time at the NBAC.

Allison Schmitt accompanied Michael Phelps to the 2024 Paris Olympics

Schmitt with the Phelps family at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 12 - (Source: Getty)

Schmitt participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she won a silver and a bronze in relay events. Amid the pandemic, when families were restricted from attending due to COVID restrictions, Allison Schmitt received support from Michael Phelps and his family.

Talking about it in an interview, she said (via People):

"I've experienced three of his Olympics and then in 2021, Nicole and Michael were both able to come over and cheer for me. They were the family that was able to come, which was really nice. I liked to hear familiar voices. My dad would always shout, so I knew where he was in the stands and that year, they shouted for me. It was really cute," said Schmitt.

Cut to 2024, she accompanied the greatest Olympian and his family for the first time as a spectator at the Olympics. Sharing her experience, she said:

"I guess I'm mostly here helping out Nicole and Michael with Nico. I'm so happy I get my baby snuggles. And then just having the opportunity to be here and go to events I've never been able to go to before."

Schmitt also talked about Michael Phelps' kids, who call her 'TT.' She has watched them grow, often spending time with the four boys at the Phelps household.

