“So proud”- Olivia Dunne, Haleigh Bryant and other LSU gymnasts react as teammate Leah Miller debuts on two events for the program

Olivia Dunne, Haleigh Bryant, Aleah Finnegan, and other LSU gymnasts shared their reactions to teammate Leah Miller’s debut on two apparatus for the Tigers. Miller competed for the first time in vault and floor exercise during the LSU Tigers’ meet against George Washington.

Ad

As the Tigers defeated the No. 35 ranked team with a big margin of 198.125-195.475 at the Raising Cane’s River Center, Miller contributed to the team’s performance with a 9.775 in the vault and a 9.875 in the floor exercise event.

Following her impressive performance, the LSU Gymnastics official Instagram page shared glimpses of Leah Miller’s appearance on what was a special night for the sophomore, captioning it:

“All of us watching Mills debut on two events 🥹🥹🥹”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Olivia Dunne, the fifth-year senior, commented on the post, writing:

“Oh yea 🔥”

The 2024 NCAA all-around champion and graduate student, Haleigh Bryant, joined in the comments, adding:

“wabammm Leah grace 🤩 so proud”

Aleah Finnegan, who won the NCAA floor exercise title last year, hyped up the sophomore, writing:

“CHILLS!!!! Wa freaking bam 💥”

Fifth-year senior Chase Brock also chimed in:

“Still getting chills every time I watch 🤩🤩”, she wrote.

Ad

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne and other gymnasts' comments. Credits - Instagram/ lsugym

Dunne and her teammates are set to face Cecile Landi’s Georgia Gymnastics team, led by Simone Biles’ former coach, on March 7 at the Maravich Center.

Ad

Olivia Dunne on how she balances her gymnastics career alongside having her brand and social media presence

Livvy Dunne at 2025 Krewe Of Endymion Parade (Photo by Skip Bolen/WireImage)

Olivia Dunne reflected on how she balances her collaborations with top brands while dealing with the challenges of being a college gymnast. She was asked how her popularity and fan base affect the team dynamics in a September 2023 interaction with Forbes. To which, the LSU gymnastics star replied, saying (2:38 onwards):

Ad

“Bringing new eyes to the sport is very cool. But, when I'm in the gym with my teammates, it's strictly business. I put my phone away. I don't usually go on it and it's usually like normal 20-year-old banter in the locker room. We're not talking about money or NIL deals or anything like that, it's just normal 20-year-old stuff.”

Ad

Ad

She further expressed her gratitude for the rule change in Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals, which allowed her to get more opportunities and earn money as a student-athlete.

Dunne, who has a strong social media presence on both TikTok and Instagram, has partnerships with prominent brands such as Sports Illustrated, American Eagle, Nautica, BodyArmor, and Vuori.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback