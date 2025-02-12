"So slay"- Olivia Dunne, Lexi Zeiss and other LSU gymnasts react to Kaliya Lincoln's glimpses from Tigers' meet against Alabama

Olivia Dunne, Lexi Zeiss, and other LSU gymnasts have shared their reactions to the Tigers’ meeting against the Alabama Crimson Tide, which they won by 197.300-197.075. These highlights included her performance in the floor exercise event as she made her collegiate debut on the apparatus, earning a score of 9.875.

The LSU freshman shared glimpses of her performance from the meet against Alabama on her Instagram handle, captioning the post:

“No better feeling🤸🏾”

The fifth-year senior, Olivia Dunne, hyped up the rising gymnast, commenting:

“Oh yea 🔥”

Another freshman Lexi Zeiss commented on the 2023 Pan American Games floor exercise gold medalist’s overall highlights, adding:

“So slay”

Freshman Kailin Chio, who has been outstanding with her all-around performances this season, chimed in:

“Proud of you”

Sophomore Kylie Coen got emotional after seeing the highlights and wrote:

“Proud of u🥹”

Meanwhile, junior Bryce Wilson also shared her reaction to the post:

“Get righttttt”

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne and other LSU gymnasts on Lincoln’s post. Credits - IG/ _kaliyalincoln

Apart from their victory against Alabama, LSU's top results have been wins over Iowa State, Florida and Missouri and a second-place finish at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad meet. Dunne and her LSU teammates will next face Oklahoma on February 14 at the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge.

Although now a popular figure in the sports community, Dunne once spoke about how her popularity grew during the COVID-19 period.

When Olivia Dunne reflected on whether her popularity grew suddenly or over time

Olivia Dunne at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2024 Issue Release (Photo - Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne once shared her thoughts on whether her popularity happened suddenly or gradually developed with time. In a September 2024 interview with GQ.com, she shared that she had 100,000 following on Instagram as an elite gymnast, which then grew during the pandemic and took off after. She said:

"When I was an elite gymnast, I think I had amassed about 100,000 followers on Instagram, just gymnastics fans. Then during quarantine, I got stuck at our condo in Florida and I just started posting content of me flipping around at the beach. I couldn't go anywhere to flip around. I couldn't go to a gym, so I was doing it at the beach."

"I guess people found joy in that in such a dark time. So I did an onodi—which is this one skill—and it got a million likes for the first time ever for me. Then my videos just kept picking up from there and it just kind of all took off after quarantine," she added."

Since the pandemic, LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne's popularity has soared across multiple social media platforms with 8 million on TikTok and 5 million on Instagram.

