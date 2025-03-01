"Some Things Never Change" - Talitha Diggs makes her feelings known as her mother wins masters event with a new American record at the age of 62

Talitha Diggs recently expressed joy at the achievements of her mother and former Olympian Joetta Clark-Diggs. The 62-year-old runner achieved a new record at the USATF Masters' Indoor Championships 2025.

During the 200m event, Clark-Diggs broke the Master's world record and won the gold medal with ease. Talitha Diggs shared a video of her mother's accomplishments on her Instagram handle and captioned it:

"When mom is a 4x Olympian and is now the fastest 62 year old in the world💨❤️ Her first race in 25 years and SOME THINGS NEVER CHANGE !!

#fast #run #olympics #blessed #fyp #speed #reels #proud #athlete #usa," she added.

This was Joetta Clark's first race in more than 25 years. Talitha Diggs took to Instagram to express her joy, writing:

"MY MOM IS AMAZING and is your new 200m American Masters Record Holder🇺🇸 she ran 28.62 in the 200m at 62 years old and this was her first race in 25 years. PLUS this was my first time watching her compete and it was incredible🥺 i am so so so so proud of my momma jo @joettaolympian !!! #her."

Talitha Diggs' mother Joetta Clark-Diggs has been a four-time Olympian. She is the niece of former Olympian Hazel Clark.

When Talitha Diggs revealed her approach toward carrying the family legacy forward

Talitha Diggs talks about carrying the family legacy forward [Image Source: Getty]

Talitha Diggs is carrying forward the legacy set by Joetta Clark-Diggs and her relatives. The World Championship gold medalist opened up about this in an interview with the Olympics channel in 2023.

During the conversation with Olympics.com, Diggs talked about how her medal at the 2022 World Championships made her family take an interest in her athletic journey.

“It was like, 'Oh wow... Talitha is like good. So we're going to start talking about track more,'” she said.

Diggs also mentioned how she wants to add to her mother's illustrious efforts as an athlete, adding

“My mom, to be a four-time Olympian, I know she had to work really hard. I'm immersed in the process right now," Diggs added. “To see that she has achieved so much, I know that she has sacrificed so much. That helps me want to sacrifice because I'm like, 'Hey, look my mom achieved all of these great things. I want to achieve great things too.' It's going to take sacrifice.”

Although she couldn't make it to the Paris Olympics, Talitha Diggs is aiming for a strong comeback this season. She hopes to strike big at the World Athletics Championships, scheduled in Tokyo later this year.

