"Someone said this is what happens when you don’t race enough!" - Fans take dig at Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's long-term absence from sport

Fans recently took a dig at Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone after noticing her social media handle getting temporarily restricted. As per the social media platform, the athlete violated certain rules. Observing her dissapearance from the online stage, fans jumped to several conclusions.

McLaughlin-Levrone, 24, made headlines in 2023 after she decided to switch to the 400m race from her dominant 400m hurdles race. However, after competing at the 2023 US Track and Field Championships in July, McLaughlin-Levrone decided to withdraw her name from the World Athletics Championships. The athlete announced that she was suffering a knee injury and did not want to take any risk ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Since then, the athlete has not appeared in any championship or officially confirmed her comeback day. Moreover, her X handle was temoprarily restricted recently, which attracted trolls from fans.

Fans trolled the two-time Olympic gold medalist for being too distant from the spotlight. Take a look:

"Someone said this is what happens when you don’t race enough!"

However, another fan defended the athlete against the trolls:

"Sickening that some of the qrts making fun of her being afraid of the current world records. These fans who can’t run for shit have the audacity to put pressure on the individuals putting an absolute show in races. Stfu and let her do her thing. She aint hurting nobody."

More comments from fans read,

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s departure from the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who held a world record time of 50.68 seconds in the 400m hurdles race stunned the world by announcing her appearance in the 400m flat race in 2023.

The athlete took her shot at the US National Championships, clocking an impressive timing of 48.74s. It also ranked her as the 10th fastest woman of all time. Moreover, McLaughlin-Levrone’s timing convinced her fans of her 400m flat race debut at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

However, days before the world championships, McLaughlin-Levrone withdrew her name due to a knee injury. The athlete took to her Instagram handle to announce her exit from the championship. She wrote:

"I am sad to share that I must withdraw from this year's World Championships meet in Budapest. After consulting with my doctors and coaches, I need to take care of a minor knee issue so that I can be fully healthy for next year's Paris Olympics. I look forward to seeing everyone back on the track soon."