"Something felt hot in here"- Olivia Dunne gushes over boyfriend Paul Skenes latest training pictures

Olivia Dunne recently reacted to her boyfriend Paul Skenes' photo dump on social media with a playful message. The photos include him at the baseball ground during the 2025 season.

Ad

The image captures a Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher during a spring training session. In the photos, he shows his pitching form, gripping the ball and focusing on his target. Another image offers a behind-the-scenes moment as Skenes sits on the bench with his teammate. The pitcher is dressed in the Pirates' signature black and gold outfit.

Skenes took to Instagram to share a series of photos accompanied by a caption:

"Heating up"

Ad

Trending

Ad

Dunne added a playful comment on his post, writing:

"Knew something felt hot in here"

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's Comment/ Source: Instagram/ @paulskenes

In her senior year in 2024, Olivia Dunne competed in nine meets for the Tigers, focusing on bars and floor events. She performed on the floor eight times, earning a career-high score of 9.900 at both the Podim Challenge and the NCAA Fayetteville Regional Second Round. On the bars, she posted a season-best 9.875 during the squads meet at the Podium Challenge on March 8. She averaged 9.857 on the floor and 9.838 on bars in the season and graduated from Louisiana State University in December 2024.

Ad

In 2023, Dunne and Paul Skenes revealed their relationship on social media. The couple met for the first time at Louisiana State University.

Olivia Dunne's boyfriend Paul Skenes reflects on his girlfriend's support

Olivia Dunne 2024 LSU Archive - Source: Getty

Olivia Dunne's boyfriend, Paul Skenes, recently credited his girlfriend for helping him adjust to fame and public attention. Before they met, Dunne had already built a strong social media presence and established herself as one of the highest-paid female athletes through NIL deals. Meanwhile, Skenes shared that he was new to that level of recognition.

Ad

Skenes further acknowledged that handling fame isn't something easily taught, but rather something that must be learned through experience. By watching the LSU gymnast, Skenes learned how to manage the attention that came with his growing success.

The baseball player described her influence as crucial during the early stages of his career. He shared that, instead of struggling to adjust, he had someone who could guide him through the process. Reflecting on the support received from Dunne, Skenes said during an interview with Yahoo.com:

Ad

“She dealt with the attention and the notoriety, and that kind of thing longer than I have. So having her around when it happened to me was really good. It’s kind of one of those things where you don’t know how to tell someone to do it, but you can show them how to do it. And she showed me how to do it from a very early point in my career."

Paul Skenes further revealed that he developed an appreciation for gymnastics, not only for Olivia Dunne but also for the sport and its athletes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback