"Something pretty terrible had to happen for me" - Kyle Dake opens up on overcoming his father's loss after securing Senior World Team spot

Kyle Dake recently reflected on his father's loss after dominating the Senior World Team Trials to earn a spot for the World Championships. The Senior World Team Trials were held at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center on Friday, May 16, and Saturday, May 17, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Dake defeated the 2025 NCAA Champion Carter Starocci in the 86 kg men's freestyle wrestling category with a 3-3 score on criteria. The two-time Olympic bronze medalist lost his father, Douglas Dake, in April 2024 ahead of his Paris Olympics campaign. Douglas was the American wrestler's early coach. He coached for 20 years at Lansing, Ithaca College, and Cornell University.

Following his recent win in Kentucky, Dake reflected on the transition he experienced in the past year and a half.

"A big transition for me the past year and a half, you know, just everything was going on with my dad, and thinking that I had a lot of the answers and finding out that I don't," Dake said. "You know, and I've grown a lot in my faith. I found Jesus, and you know he's been a huge part in me being able to grieve and heal. So I'm super thankful for that. And it's interesting just because it was my own journey. You know, I had something pretty terrible have to happen for me to get there," he explained (1:22 onwards).

Kyle Dake's father was the first Ohio state wrestling champion at Westlake High School. He was also inducted into the Kent State Athletic Hall of Fame in 1999.

When Kyle Dake made his feelings known about his father after competing for the first time since his death

Kyle Dake of the USA at the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

Kyle Dake competed in his first competition after his father's death at the 2024 Olympic Trials. In an interview with FloWrestling last year, Dake opened up about competing without his father cheering in the stands for the first time.

“It is pretty hard for me right now,” said Dake (00:10). "This is the first time I had to do this without him. I just really miss him and wish he was here."

“Went through a lot, trying to help him. Seeing him. It gives you a lot of perspective on how much of a game this is. You just go out, do your best, be grateful for the opportunity. Yeah, it's just hard. It's just hard."

After securing a spot for the Olympics, Kyle Dake clinched his second bronze medal in Paris.

