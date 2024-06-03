“Something is super off with Shericka Jackson this season”;“I need her to break the record in Paris”- Fans split over the Jamaican's run in Stockholm

Shericka Jackson is back to winning ways, having crossed the finish line first at the Stockholm Diamond League, but fans are still concerned about her form. The Jamaican, who is the fastest woman alive in the 200m, has failed to clock times close to her personal best of 21.41 this season.

Jackson had a late start to her season, skipping the Miramar Invitational, Suzhou Diamond League, and several other events. The Olympic and World Champion finally got the 200m ball rolling at the Marrakech DL meet, taking the win in a 22.82 that failed to impress.

The 29-year-old then headed to the Bislett Games, coming into the competition as a hot favorite for the win, only to finish fifth with a time of 22.97. Now, Jackson may have soothed the sting of that loss in Oslo, but her performance still leaves something to be desired.

Trending

Running at the Stockholm Diamond League, the Jamaican clocked a season-best of 22.69 to take the win, keeping herself ahead of the pack by just 0.2 seconds. Reacting to this race by Shericka Jackson, fans on the internet were left divided. One track and field enthusiast on X (formerly Twitter) questioned her form, writing.

“Something is super off with her this season.”

Expand Tweet

However, another fan was quick to show support for Jackson, stating,

“I need her to break the records in Paris.”

Expand Tweet

A few other fans were also concerned about the sprinter's times.

“Wasn't very impressive. That home stretch seemed to be twice as long,” one wrote.

“She was more competitive but still doesn't look fit. Rounds at trials are scaring me for her,” another added.

However, another set of fans were unbothered and were confident of Shericka Jackson bouncing back to the top of her game in time for the Paris Olympics.

“Obviously rooting for Sha'Carri but I would love to see Shericka finally break the record in Paris,” one X user commented.

“This is a huge improvement but it's not as obvious because of the -2.0m/s wind. Shericka had a relative gain of about 0.50 seconds on both Anavia Battle and Jenna Prandini compared to when they all raced in Oslo, a few days ago,” another chimed in.

Shericka Jackson gunning for first individual gold at Paris Olympics, prioritizing Jamaican Trials

Shericka Jackson might be clocking some lukewarm times for now, but the Jamaican is zoned in on showcasing her best at the upcoming Jamaican Trials. The Trials, which will select the nation's team for the Paris Olympics, take place in late June, and Jackson will be hoping to impress on home ground.

Speaking to media after her 200m season opener at the Marrakech Diamond League, she said,

“For me it’s building to the Jamaica trials, which comes up next month and I think it’s one step at a time. I am in better shape than I was two weeks ago so I am looking forward to great things.”

For Shericka Jackson, her focus will shift to clinching her first individual Olympic medal once she makes the team for Paris.

"I am yet to have an individual gold medal at the Olympic Games so that’s one of my goals this year to work hard and hoping to achieve that at the end of August."

The Jamaican is a five-time Olympic medalist, but her only gold is in the 4x100m relay. Going into the Games, Jackson remains a strong contender in the 200m, where she will be the fastest woman on the field.