"Sometimes, there isn't a bathroom" - Noah Lyles reveals the logistics behind his famed walk-ins

Noah Lyles revealed the logistics behind his famed walk-ins and claimed that sometimes he couldn't find a bathroom to change into his track uniform. The American sprinter has elevated the fashion game in track and field and hopes to bring attention to the sport through it.

Lyles was speaking in an interview with Let's Run ahead of his 60m title defense at the New Balance Grand Prix on February 2, and shed light on how he manages to stage the show during the walk-ins. He revealed that his agent was the meet organizer at the New Balance Grand Prix, and they make arrangements for the walk-ins beforehand.

"We are here like New Balance Grand Prix, and my agent is the meet director so it's a lot easier to schedule things," Lyles said. "He'll be like hey we're going to make sure that we get cars for everybody, we'll get Uber blacks and make sure everybody is getting in on time. We'll send a flyer to everybody probably a week or two weeks out. We'll be like hey if you want to be involved call this number and we have somebody who is designated just to help with this." [2:50 onwards]

The 27-year-old added that while they have arranged a bathroom at the NB Grand Prix, he would struggle at times to find a place to change and recounted a similar story from the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he won the 100m title.

"Sometimes, there isn't a bathroom. I remember I went to Paris and we had to use I guess one of the storage bathrooms. it was the tightest thing in the world. But that's what happens when the track doesn't wanna help you. That's when you decide to do it yourself but I don't regret any of them," Noah Lyles added

The six-time world champion has taken a mission to make track and field a premiere sport, and although his means might seem unconventional, the American has managed to attract crowds to his races in recent years. Lyles will continue the mission on Sunday at the New Balance Grand Prix after opening his season last week.

Noah Lyles dominates in the 2025 season opener at the RADD Invitational

Noah Lyles kicked off his 2025 season with clinical victories at the RADD Invitational in Gainesville, Florida. He clocked identical times of 6.62s to win both the heats and the finals of the men's 60m.

Lyles concluded his 2024 season early after testing positive for COVID-19 before the 200m finals at the Paris Olympics. While he competed in the finals nonetheless and managed to win a bronze medal, the 27-year-old withdrew from the 4x100m relay finals and didn't compete in the rest of the season.

The Olympic champion will now be in action at the New Balance Grand Prix and will look to win his fourth straight 60m title in Boston. He will face Marcell Jacobs and Trayvon Bromell among other top international sprinters.

