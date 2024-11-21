"Sometimes it's drill sergeant Rylee Arnold time...I'm like 'please, let me just calm down'" - Stephen Nedoroscik on working with DWTS partner

Stephen Nedoroscik has revealed that while his Dancing With The Stars partner Rylee Arnold is a 'bubbly and amazing' person, she sometimes steps into the role of a coach to teach him dance moves. The pair recently made it to the finale of the show, which is scheduled for November 26.

While Nedoroscik was a big name in gymnastics before the Paris Olympics as well, the American became an overnight celebrity following his performance in the men's team final. He led the USA men's gymnastics team to its first Olympic medal since 2008 before winning a bronze medal in the pommel horse final.

The 26-year-old didn't have an agent when he was offered a role in Dancing With The Stars and didn't know dance as well when he was paired with professional ballroom dancer Arnold. However, her coaching seems to have done the trick as the pair reached the finale on November 19.

Trending

Sharing his experience of working with the dancer on The Squeeze podcast, Nedoroscik stated that while Arnold is an amazing person and they combine well on a personal level, she sometimes takes up the role of a 'sergeant' to teach him.

"Rylee is an amazing person, like both of us on a personal level, we get along so well. We are great friends but she is a good coach and she knows that sometimes it's drill sergeant Rylee time like yesterday I was not learning my step and for me I'm just like, 'oh man I feel bad cuz I'm wasting Rylee's time' and in her head, she's like we are so cooked and I'm like, 'Rylee please, let me just calm down, we can learn these steps,'" he said. [42:00 onwards]

However, the two-time Olympic medalist added that it is also necessary to make someone like him learn the moves.

"That's a great quality to have in my opinion because as bubbly as Rylee is, when you are coaching someone, especially like me who wasn't learning yesterday, you need to do that. She does have both sides of the coin and she's just a fantastic partner," he added.

"Luckiest to have Stephen Nedoroscik on this journey" - Rylee Arnold after reaching the DWTS finale

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold (Source: Getty)

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold was ecstatic about making it to the Dancing With The Stars finale and claimed she is the luckiest to have the gymnast as her partner.

"I'm the luckiest to have Stephen Nedoroscik on this journey with me and I know for a fact we were paired together for a reason cause I truly have made a lifelong friend out of him and it has been the most happy, fulfilling and most amazing season I could ever ask for," she said.

The pair performed Cha Cha in their first dance in the semifinals and got a score of 25 out of 30 before improving to 28 out of 30 for their Tango. While Nedoroscik is making his first appearance on the show, Arnold featured in 2023 as well but was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback