"Sometimes feels insecure about her body"- Ilona Maher opens up on her struggles as she continues to spread the message of body positivity 

Ilona Maher opened up about her struggles as she continued to spread the message about body positivity. The American athlete revealed that despite all her achievements on the professional front, Maher revealed that she still undergoes multiple struggles in her day-to-day life, which included feeling insecure about her body.

Maher revealed that she uses social media as a channel to speak about her life so that people going through similar struggles can relate to her and find the motivation to fight their battles. Moreover, the Olympic bronze medalist shed light on how she did not want to restrict herself to rugby but rather spread a message as a representative of the entire sporting world.

The 28-year-old revealed that she lived her life in a normal way and fought similar battles as a regular girl. The sport, as well as her teammates, has helped her to look at her body in a different way and understand her true potential.

"I'm a girl who sometimes feels insecure about her body, a girl who loves to eat, hang out with friends, go have a drink, I'm a girl who loves to read and whatnot. The body positivity thing I think came about because it is something that felt so natural to speak on because I just view it in a different way," Ilona Maher said.

"I think rugby has helped me to view my body in a different way and that it's like not so much something that needs to be looked at objectified but it's something that's so powerful and can do so much for you and show you what you are capable of. So, I think I have a different way of seeing it because of my teammates here in the sport that it almost kind of felt natural to share my wisdom with people," she added.

Maher urged young women to develop self-belief and work towards their goals without being deterred by external factors.

Ilona Maher on the need for support for women's sports

Ilona Maher ahead of the match between the Bristol Bears and Gloucester-Hartpury - Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby - Source: Getty

Ilona Maher has been vocal about the need for support in women's sports to witness a positive change in the entire sports dynamic. The American athlete has urged the audience to show consistent support during women's matches which can help the sport grow worldwide.

Moreover, Maher expressed how the world is witnessing a steady change in women's sports across all events but to keep the impact growing, one must continue their support such that they are not just restricted to popular matches.

“It is great having all these record numbers, but what we want is for them to keep coming back for the next game. One and done is not enough. I am sprinkling a little bit here. But we need people to keep coming. It is not just me alone. There is something special happening not just in England, but around the world in women’s sports and women’s rugby."

Ilona Maher expressed the need to have great personalities in the sport alongside great performances to provide the audience with holistic entertainment.

