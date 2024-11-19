"Sorry to all my family" - Jordan Chiles opts for Beyoncé's halftime show for Christmas

Jordan Chiles confirmed her attendance at Beyonce's upcoming half-time show in Houston, set to go live on Netflix on December 25, 2024. Chiles often expressed her admiration for the pop icon and even took inspiration from her outfits to wear at gymnastic events.

Jordan Chiles was part of the gold-winning team at the 2023 World Pan American Games, building up to the Olympic season. She started her Olympic year with a promising all-around performance at the 2024 Winter Cup and finished fifth at the National Championships. Besides her performance in the Nationals, the double Olympian turned heads with her Beyonce-inspired leotards from her 2023 Renaissance World Tour.

Amid the Gold Over America tour, Chiles and Simone Biles candidly spoke to Entertainment Tonight, where the former chose to star in a music video alongside Beyonce over competing at the Olympics.

Trending

"I think it was like some Tik Tok they asked me or something like that they were like would you rather be starred in a Beyonce movie or do something with the Olympics," said Jordan Chiles. "I was like you can give me that Beyonce video real quick, I've done the Olympic twice, give me that Beyonce video real quick." [0:22]

On November 17, 2024, Netflix dropped a promo of the pop icon's upcoming performance in Houston, Texas, Jordan Chiles' hometown. In collaboration with the NFL, Beyonce stood atop a car covered with roses and caught a ball, followed by 'Christmas Day, Houston TX. Half-time show' flashing on the screen.

Since the show will go live on Netflix on Christmas, Beyonce's fangirl apologized to her family saying that she'll be attending the halftime show instead of spending the eve with them.

"Sorry to all my family I will be here!!!!!"

Jordan Chiles' story about Beyonce; Instagram - @jordanchiles

Chiles won the team gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, adding to her team silver at the Tokyo Olympics.

Beyonce wished Jordan Chiles luck ahead of her second Games appearance in Paris

In an Instagram story posted before the Paris Olympics, Jordan Chiles showed a plaque of Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' with a personal message for the Olympian.

"Congrats to you Queen. Always watching you with pride and admiration. Thank you for reppin' us. Good luck to you. All of your hard work and sacrifice shines bright. Praying for you and wishing you the best. Love your twin, Beyonce," read the handwritten letter.

The double Olympic medalist's caption read:

"Ahhhh!! I'm screaming right now!! Y'all Beyonce sent me this and I'm crying."

Chiles and Beyonce; Instagram - @jordanchiles

Chiles won the bronze medal in the floor exercise at the Paris Olympics but had to forfeit her medal after an extended controversy with the Romanian Gymnastics Federation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback