A South Florida gymnastics coach, Oscar Olea, has been arrested and held without bond after allegations of inappropriate sexual relations with two of his minor students in 2011.

The Key Biscayne Police investigation began their investigation last September, prompting additional victims to come forward (via NBC 6 South Florida). As of now, Olea is charged with two counts of sex crimes with minors over 12 but under 18.

The 38-year-old supposedly developed a brother-sister relationship with both his victims, one of whom was 14 at the time of the abuse, while the other was 16. Olea later weaponized his students’ trust and turned the relationship sexual, according to police reports.

One of the victims told detectives that she was being bullied in her personal life and her parents were going through a divorce at the time of the abuse, leading her to believe that Olea was the only person who “made her feel loved and valued.”

Text messages between the Florida gymnastics coach and his former students show a minor telling Olea that she might be pregnant. To this, the Floridian responds by asking her to take a test, and saying that she should skip school or work in order to go to an abortion clinic with him if the test turned out to be positive.

Other text chains between him and a student show Olea requesting and sending nude photos, according to reports. The Florida gymnastics coach’s arraignment is reportedly scheduled to be held on the 20th of March (via USA Today).

Florida Gymnastics claim sixth straight SEC regular-season title

In better news for Florida Gymnastics, the Gators laid claim to a sixth consecutive SEC regular season title, under the tutelage of head coach Jenny Rowland. Heading to the Rupp Arena in Lexington the Gainesville team took on the No.6 Kentucky Wildcats and delivered a spectacular performance on the road.

Things started out with the Florida Gymnastics team on the bars, where they were nearly perfect. Leanne Wong scored a 9.975, while Gabby Disidore and Anya Pilgrim each posted a 9.900.

However, Kentucky was slightly better on the vault, leading 49.500 to 49.425 after the first rotation. The Wildcats carried that momentum into the second quarter, stretching their lead to a 98.950 to 98.925.

Once they made it to the floor, it was Florida Gymnastics' turn to shine. Anya Pilgrim scored her first collegiate perfect 10, helping the Gators squeak ahead with a 148.500 to 148.350.

The last rotation was an absolute dream for the Gainesville girls in orange, as they scored 49.725, erasing any advantage that the Wildcats got from Raena Worley’s perfect 10. In the end, the Gators claimed the SEC regular-season title, beating Kentucky 198.225-198.100.