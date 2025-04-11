Spencer Lee accepts automatic bid to Final X berth at 57 kg men's freestyle after securing silver at Paris Games

Spencer Lee accepted the automatic bid to the Final X berth in the men's freestyle 57 kg spot on the 2025 U.S. World Team. It will be held on Saturday, June 14, at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Ad

The American wrestler earned the automatic qualification after his victory at the 2024 Olympic Games. At the French capital, he earned a place in the final round of the 57kg men's freestyle category and competed against Japan's Rei Higuchi. Lee settled with a silver medal after a round of 4-2. The Final X will decide the 2025 U.S. World Team for the upcoming Senior World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, which will be held from September 13 to 21.

Ad

Trending

The men's freestyle 57 kg champion at the U.S. Open will lock horns with Lee in a best-of-three series, and it will be decided on April 26. Lee has enjoyed a successful international career in the 57kg category, having a gold medal at the 2024 Pan American Championships. He has been a three-time NCAA and Big10 champion and a four-time NCAA All-American.

Ad

"I’m a guy who believes more in wins" - When Spencer Lee expressed his dissatisfaction with silver medal victory at the Paris Games

Spencer Lee of the United States during the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

Spencer Lee conveyed his dissatisfaction after his final bout at the 2024 Paris Games. The American wrestler dominated the round in the first half with two points only to be surpassed by Japanese counterpart Rei Higuchi with four points. Following the match, he expressed his discontent that he did not deserve the silver medal as he lacked effort in the ultimate showdown.

Ad

“I’m a guy who believes more in wins and losses,” Lee said. "It’s more about effort, and I don’t think I put a lot of effort in that match, so I didn’t deserve to win today. The first thing I thought of was to take [the silver medal] off."

Lee further expressed his displeasure by stating that a silver medal victory soon becomes forgettable.

Ad

"I don’t think there’ll ever be a perspective where I think it’s good. Twenty years from now, you try and name Olympic silver medalists. I bet you can’t. It’s because no one cares.” he said, via dailyiowan.com.

Spencer Lee competed for Iowa State at the collegiate circuit and has secured three NCAA titles. However, after his loss to Matt Ramos in the 2023 edition, he shifted his focus to Olympic training.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More